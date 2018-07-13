Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-13 08:42:45 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker Daily Newsstand, July 13

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Tweets of the day

Video of the day

Headlines

Raleigh News & Observer — Triangle basketball coaches out in force at Peach Jam. Here’s who they came to watch play.

Raleigh News & Observer — NC’s top two basketball prospects, Jalen Lecque and Wendell Moore Jr., meet at Peach Jam

GoPack.com — #Personal Statement: Stephen Louis

Associated Press — NC State’s Yow savors Top 25 goal, even amid FBI hoops probe

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}