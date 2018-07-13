The Wolfpacker Daily Newsstand, July 13
Tweets of the day
Kicks of the day! S/O to @sircastleteees for the 1 of 1 custom NC State Adidas Ultraboost. More heat to come Wolfpack Nation! Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/D1juoZqjHl— Kevin Keatts (@CoachKeattsNCSU) July 13, 2018
Congratulations to Rubio Long Snapper & NC State commit Joe Shimko on earning a spot to the @19AllAmerican Bowl! #RubioFamily #TheFactory #TeamRubio #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/buKamaCmAj— Rubio Long Snapping® (@TheChrisRubio) July 12, 2018
Jakia Brown-Turner ( @jayyslayyy ) 5⭐️ wing & NC State commit ( @PackWomensBball ) pic.twitter.com/z8GpXkRxzz— Darius T. Moore (@DariusTMoore3) July 12, 2018
Nobody loves basketball more than Sullivan's Island's Les Robinson. He needs it now more than ever. I asked the former Citadel, NC State and ETSU head coach about life after the passing of his lovely wife Barbara. pic.twitter.com/S3BVLLIvoL— Scott Eisberg (@SEisbergWCIV) July 12, 2018
NC State is the latest to offer top-50 @reale1t1 forward CJ Walker @TheWolfpacker— Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) July 13, 2018
NC State coach Kevin Keatts has been at every game this spring for 2019 G @jalenlecque10 of the @NYRhoops - aka ‘Baby Westbrook’ pic.twitter.com/ePMzxTBU9k— Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) July 13, 2018
Video of the day
Happy 64th birthday to David Thompson! NC State legend who had 44 inch vertical and score anywhere on the court. One of the greatest "What if?" stories ever in NBA.— OLDSKOOLBBALL (@Oldskoolbball1) July 13, 2018
About the time Star Wars was released, he was at the height of his game and was appropriately nicknamed Skywalker. pic.twitter.com/DOiX5XuB9i
Headlines
Raleigh News & Observer — Triangle basketball coaches out in force at Peach Jam. Here’s who they came to watch play.
Raleigh News & Observer — NC’s top two basketball prospects, Jalen Lecque and Wendell Moore Jr., meet at Peach Jam
GoPack.com — #Personal Statement: Stephen Louis
Associated Press — NC State’s Yow savors Top 25 goal, even amid FBI hoops probe
