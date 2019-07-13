The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 12
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker war room
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting video: Jalen McDonald oozes long-range potential
• The Wolfpacker — Grant Gibson used to making sacrifices
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State AD Boo Corrigan’s contract contains a unique extension tied to NCAA probe
• Raleigh News & Observer — Earl Timberlake recaps USC visit, updates recruiting process
• Raleigh News & Observer — Joe Giglio breaks down NC State’s NCAA violations
• Raleigh News & Observer — Is this ‘different breed’ a fit for Gamecocks? USC makes Peach Jam talent a top target
Tweets of the day
Recapping the week that was:— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) July 13, 2019
- NC State received the NOA ..https://t.co/SKC6va9kTh
- Why is the Wolfpack up first with the NCAA? ..https://t.co/uau80YjxcD
- The details of Boo Corrigan's contract and a unique automatic extension trigger .. https://t.co/vg1XTOiH6H
Gary doesn’t miss on this. Was a fan of the high school events last month but July calendar is close to being a wash past tomorrow https://t.co/ukOHg4Dvuh— Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) July 13, 2019
2020 W Josh Hall (@jay5mula) showed his offensive versatility this morning by dropping 5 assists for @teamloadednc. Also finished with 17 points and 7 rebounds. Louisville HC Chris Mack was courtside plus coaches from NC St, Maryland, G’Town, North Carolina, and others. pic.twitter.com/Z86NIICcca— Samad Hines (@Samad_Hines) July 12, 2019
Gwiz is in the finals at 125 kg at 10 am, and you can watch live on @FloWrestling https://t.co/sCezliJaXU— NC State Wrestling 🤼♂️ (@PackWrestle) July 13, 2019
Video of the day
——
