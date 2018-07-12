The Wolfpacker Daily Newsstand: July 12
Tweets of the day
Carlos Rodon was magnificent tonight. One of his best starts in a #WhiteSox uniform.— Ryan McGuffey (@RyanMcGuffey) July 12, 2018
Carlos Rodon, strikeout guy #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/h4HkgGmHU6— Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) July 11, 2018
Congrats to @Deuce_it on committing to NC State! pic.twitter.com/Q2zcE3p7mx— EFSportsMktg (@EFSportsMktg) July 11, 2018
Excited to represent the @Cardinals at the 2018 MLB Futures game!! #USA— Andrew Knizner (@A_Knizner) July 11, 2018
Patrick Bailey bags a 5th Freshman All-American Honor. He’s the first NC State player since Carlos Rodon and Trea Turner in ‘12 to earn Freshman All-American from every publication— Arran Andersen (@arranandersen) July 11, 2018
Dinner with the DLine! #Sammy’s #PackFamiky pic.twitter.com/DYuvL5XslN— Kevin Patrick (@DLineKP) July 11, 2018
Kevin Keatts in same seat from yesterday, here to watch Wendell Moore and Jalen Lecque.— Jonas Pope IV (@JEPopeIV) July 12, 2018
Headlines
• MLB.com — Carlos Rodon shows ace form to pace shutout victory
• WRAL (audio) — Drinkwitz: We're definitely not taking seats out of our stadium
• NFL.com — 2018 college football season: Top 11 quarterbacks to watch
• Giants.com — Rookie B.J. Hill making seamless transition to new defense
• GoPack.com — Pack football to host annual Lift for Life
• GoPack.com — #Pack9's Bailey claims fifth Freshman All-America honor
• CBSSports.com — Best in College Sports: Ohio State beats out Alabama to take home the 2017-18 award
• Louisville Courier-Journal — How Louisville can (and can't) beat NC State
• SwimSwam.com — CHSAA record holder Jack Moranetz switches commitment to NC State
• SwimSwam.com — Wolfpack's Courtney Caldwell transferring to USC
• Charlotte Observer — Cardinals’ GM, who played for NC State, lied to cops about his job, police report shows
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook