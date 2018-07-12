""Yeah, he pitched pretty well tonight. I''d say it was like effective misses almost. He was pitching up in the zone, but it was in spots that we couldn't quite get to him. I thought he hit the corners on me, a good mix between fastball slider and changeup. I think he just pitched good tonight. I mean, we didn't put quite enough pressure on him until the end.""

— Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong on Carlos Rodon