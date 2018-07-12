Ticker
The Wolfpacker Daily Newsstand: July 12

Tweets of the day

""Yeah, he pitched pretty well tonight. I''d say it was like effective misses almost. He was pitching up in the zone, but it was in spots that we couldn't quite get to him. I thought he hit the corners on me, a good mix between fastball slider and changeup. I think he just pitched good tonight. I mean, we didn't put quite enough pressure on him until the end.""
— Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong on Carlos Rodon

Headlines

• MLB.com — Carlos Rodon shows ace form to pace shutout victory

• WRAL (audio) — Drinkwitz: We're definitely not taking seats out of our stadium

• NFL.com — 2018 college football season: Top 11 quarterbacks to watch

• Giants.com — Rookie B.J. Hill making seamless transition to new defense

• GoPack.com — Pack football to host annual Lift for Life

• GoPack.com — #Pack9's Bailey claims fifth Freshman All-America honor

• CBSSports.com — Best in College Sports: Ohio State beats out Alabama to take home the 2017-18 award

• Louisville Courier-Journal — How Louisville can (and can't) beat NC State

• SwimSwam.com — CHSAA record holder Jack Moranetz switches commitment to NC State

• SwimSwam.com — Wolfpack's Courtney Caldwell transferring to USC

• Charlotte Observer — Cardinals’ GM, who played for NC State, lied to cops about his job, police report shows

——

