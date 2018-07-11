Ticker
The Wolfpacker Daily Newsstand: July 11

Three-star safety Khalid Martin committed to NC State Tuesday.
Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker.com
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"“Coach Espo was my teacher of life. Baseball was a part, but my journey through life always involved his touch. I never made an important decision unless he gave me guidance. From my first day as a freshman and throughout my professional life, he was my second father. The greatest coach ever--R.I.P.”"
— Former NC State and South Carolina baseball coach Ray Tanner

Headlines

ABC11 — Bradley Chubb returns to Raleigh

Orlando Sentinel — Despite key departures, NC State is No. 47 in 2018 college football preseason rankings

GoPack.com — Legendary NC State coach Sam Esposito passes away

Raleigh News & Observer — Former baseball coach Sam Esposito, 86, was ‘at the root of every success story at NC State’

Raleigh News & Observer — Homegrown talent Joshua Harris wants to match success of NC State’s star defensive lines

Winston-Salem Journal — Khalid Martin, 4-star recruit from East Forsyth, commits to NC State

Video of the day

