The Wolfpacker Daily Newsstand: July 11
Tweets of the day
I'm told Ryan Finley/QB/NC State looked tremendous in every aspect at the Manning Passing Camp last month. Finley is rated by most scouts as the top senior quarterback prospect in the nation- far ahead of Drew Lock/Missouri, the next QB on lists. #NCState #2019NFLDraft— Tony Pauline (@TonyPauline) July 10, 2018
.@PackFootball’s James Smith-Williams is the next freak in #NCState’s D-line factory, checking in at No. 27 on @BruceFeldmanCFB’s Freaks List after this @CoachThunder45 transformation from 196 to 270: https://t.co/E6Q9VQG9KB pic.twitter.com/SSGzAFQcih— Ryan Tice (@RyanTice) July 11, 2018
Kernersville (N.C.) East Forsyth senior safety Khalid Martin picked NC State: https://t.co/bd1wfxcCiP.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) July 10, 2018
Before one season at New Mexico State, Elliott Avent called Sam Esposito for advice.— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) July 11, 2018
Avent told Esposito: "I don't have a shortstop."
Esposito's response: "Get ready to lose."
On the loss, and wisdom, of a Wolfpack legend .. https://t.co/YqRbvxKjaW pic.twitter.com/eHVN87BBpl
Thoughts &prayers out to family and friends of @NCStateBaseball legendary coach Sam Esposito.... most influential baseball coach in my https://t.co/3Weq5GvOLG truth 2the rumors that his hair was brown before he coached me for 3 yrs at NC State. RIP. Great man - great leader. pic.twitter.com/FAgNbKHxJC— Dan Plesac (@Plesac19) July 10, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
ABC11 — Bradley Chubb returns to Raleigh
Orlando Sentinel — Despite key departures, NC State is No. 47 in 2018 college football preseason rankings
GoPack.com — Legendary NC State coach Sam Esposito passes away
Raleigh News & Observer — Former baseball coach Sam Esposito, 86, was ‘at the root of every success story at NC State’
Raleigh News & Observer — Homegrown talent Joshua Harris wants to match success of NC State’s star defensive lines
Winston-Salem Journal — Khalid Martin, 4-star recruit from East Forsyth, commits to NC State
Video of the day
——
