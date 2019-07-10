News More News
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 10

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Running back Trent Pennix has golden opportunity

• The Wolfpacker — Video breakdown of four-star prospect Camren Hayes

• The Wolfpacker — Xavier Lyas' pass-rush burst a welcomed sight

• The Wolfpacker — Q&A: Dave Doeren optimistic players will take advantage of chances

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker top 50 in North Carolina: 41-50

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Earns 286 Spots on ACC Honor Roll

• GoPack.com — Big Ten/ACC Softball Challenge Returns to Raleigh

• ESPN.com — Steelers have big plans for James Conner-Jaylen Samuels tandem


Tweets of the day

Video of the day

