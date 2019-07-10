#Napoli2019 WUGs Day 7️⃣ Heats Final day of the World University Games kicked off by @haan_elise and @cstew180 each leading off Team USA's 4x100 medley relay squads! Haan's 59.88 split and Stewart's 53.85 split helped advance those teams to today's final. #GoPack

Here's what our last day of finals will look like (all times EST): • Perry 50 free final (~12:02 p.m.) • 4x100 medley relay finals (~1:21 p.m.) #GoPack

We find ourselves in elite company at NC State. FOUR of our 🐺🐺 leaders were named conference Coach of the Year in 2018-19! #WolfpackTakeover | #GoPack pic.twitter.com/u98KPqLMiB

Welcome to our crib! Spending some time in our new Broadcast & Production Center. The 🐺🐺 is ACC Network ready! #WolfpackTakeover | #GoPack pic.twitter.com/r4UOY6oGRu

