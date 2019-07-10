The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: July 10
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Running back Trent Pennix has golden opportunity
• The Wolfpacker — Video breakdown of four-star prospect Camren Hayes
• The Wolfpacker — Xavier Lyas' pass-rush burst a welcomed sight
• The Wolfpacker — Q&A: Dave Doeren optimistic players will take advantage of chances
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker top 50 in North Carolina: 41-50
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Earns 286 Spots on ACC Honor Roll
• GoPack.com — Big Ten/ACC Softball Challenge Returns to Raleigh
• ESPN.com — Steelers have big plans for James Conner-Jaylen Samuels tandem
Tweets of the day
Peach Invitational: July 11-14 🍑— D1 Circuit (@D1Circuit) July 10, 2019
PIT Pools: https://t.co/aeCcbZ8bvQ
PIT Schedule: https://t.co/A8v838dhGd pic.twitter.com/D3NIm34CFK
#Napoli2019 WUGs Day 7️⃣ Heats— NC State Swimming & Diving (@packswimdive) July 10, 2019
Final day of the World University Games kicked off by @haan_elise and @cstew180 each leading off Team USA's 4x100 medley relay squads! Haan's 59.88 split and Stewart's 53.85 split helped advance those teams to today's final.#GoPack
Here's what our last day of finals will look like (all times EST):— NC State Swimming & Diving (@packswimdive) July 10, 2019
• Perry 50 free final (~12:02 p.m.)
• 4x100 medley relay finals (~1:21 p.m.)#GoPack
We find ourselves in elite company at NC State. FOUR of our 🐺🐺 leaders were named conference Coach of the Year in 2018-19!#WolfpackTakeover | #GoPack pic.twitter.com/u98KPqLMiB— ACC Network (@accnetwork) July 9, 2019
Welcome to our crib!— ACC Network (@accnetwork) July 9, 2019
Spending some time in our new Broadcast & Production Center. The 🐺🐺 is ACC Network ready!#WolfpackTakeover | #GoPack pic.twitter.com/r4UOY6oGRu
USA Basketball announces Junior National Team Minicamp— Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) July 8, 2019
https://t.co/qjQrDFusdP
Video of the day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook