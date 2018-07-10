The Wolfpacker Daily Newsstand: July 10
Tweets of the day
Coverage of Zonovan Knight's commitment to NCSU:— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) July 10, 2018
Knight recruiting breakdown: https://t.co/OG2DPgNeKX ($)
Knight’s commitment story: https://t.co/b8fOcjCTod
Coverage on Joshua Harris picking NCSU:— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) July 10, 2018
Coach on Joshua Harris: https://t.co/9T3n9jL53u ($)
Joshua Harris’ commitment story and video: https://t.co/nL29eMpkIq
Khalid Martin of @EFHS_Football will be announcing his commitment tomorrow afternoon at 5:30⁉️ @Deuce_it has narrowed his decision down to #VT, #WVU, #UVA, #AppSt, & #NCST🏈 Where will he be landing!?! pic.twitter.com/NgXc6pQaJX— Game of Inches HS (@GameofInchesHS) July 10, 2018
5‼️ 5‼️ 5‼️ pic.twitter.com/GHAzfNSfbX— Terrell Dawkins (@T_dawk89) July 9, 2018
Did this last year and I’m sure if you dig it up, I’ll look dumb. BUT… my ACC best case/worst case picks… First chart is games by FPI prediction, 2nd is my picks… pic.twitter.com/LvHE9y8scl— A special place in Hale (@DavidHaleESPN) July 10, 2018
Iron sharpens Iron #AndDatsOnMyMama💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/75pKDUOYPh— Big T ✨ (@nfl_70) July 10, 2018
Quote of the day
Headlines
Go Pack — Former WR Quick Taking Advantage of Unexpected Opportunities
Raleigh News & Observer — Joshua Harris, one of the top defensive tackles in North Carolina, picks NC State
Raleigh News & Observer — Running back Zonovan Knight commits to NC State
Raleigh News & Observer — Payton Wilson, NC State football's top recruit, likely to redshirt after hurting knee again
Video of the day
