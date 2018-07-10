Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-10 09:24:06 -0500') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker Daily Newsstand: July 10

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
Editor

"That second half of the season we got to see what Joshua Harris was really about."
— Person coach David Kleine on NC State senior commit Joshua Harris

Headlines

Go Pack — Former WR Quick Taking Advantage of Unexpected Opportunities

Raleigh News & Observer — Joshua Harris, one of the top defensive tackles in North Carolina, picks NC State

Raleigh News & Observer — Running back Zonovan Knight commits to NC State

Raleigh News & Observer — Payton Wilson, NC State football's top recruit, likely to redshirt after hurting knee again

{{ article.author_name }}