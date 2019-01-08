The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 8
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Headlines
• Raleigh News & Observer — Role reversal. NC State knows what it has to do to win. UNC still figuring that out.
• Raleigh News & Observer — Here are four things UNC must do to beat NC State on Tuesday
• Raleigh News & Observer — Running with UNC? Yes. NC State trash-talking Luke Maye again? No.
• Fayetteville Observer — UNC preparing for ‘different animal’ at N.C. State
Tweets of the day
Stories from last 24 hours:— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) January 8, 2019
UNC preview: https://t.co/lpkDBNBVuw
Pack Pros: https://t.co/rUNKrSPWy5
NC State ready for UNC: https://t.co/JEyoCmiHMC
Torry Holt makes HOF: https://t.co/O5uUGcRVL6
War Room extra ($): https://t.co/c90FnnM94o pic.twitter.com/cbrSB319Ii
Team-specific highest scorer per zone* for tonight’s #UNCvsNCSU Top-25 😄 matchup— Fifth Factor Plots (@5th_Factor) January 8, 2019
Offensively UNC has been a 3-man operation this year, while you can really 👀 Markell Johnson’s PnR habits
*Most points per game in the given zone, color denotes player's FG% +/- NCAA Avg. pic.twitter.com/hRty31Qi4i
🚨 AP Top 25 - Week 10 🚨— NCAA WBB (@ncaawbb) January 7, 2019
1 Notre Dame
2 Louisville
3 Connecticut
4 Baylor
5 Oregon
6 Stanford
7 Mississippi State
8 North Carolina State
9 Maryland
10 Oregon State
January 8, 2019
Video of the day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook