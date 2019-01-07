The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 7
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Shrine Bowl coach more than impressed with Wolfpack signees
• Raleigh News & Observer — Luke DeCock’s AP Top 25 basketball poll ballot: Week 10
• Durham News-Herald — Chargers hold off Jackson, Ravens 23-17 in playoff opener
• Winston-Salem Journal — Leslie's career-best 31 points lead No. 9 N.C. State past Boston College
• Winston-Salem Journal — App Trail: App State officially announces the hiring of Ted Roof as defensive coordinator
• Technician — Wrestling loses top-10 battle against No. 2 Ohio State
• Technician — Kline wins platform at Georgia Invitational to start new year
• Technician — Career high for Leslie leads Pack to win over Boston College, best start ever
• Technician — Fillard leads Pack to season-opening win over Michigan State
• GoPack.com — Holt Named to NFF 2019 College Football Hall of Fame Class
• GoPack.com — #9 Wolfpack Cruises Past Eagles and Into Program History
• GoPack.com — #2 Ohio State Claims 26-10 Home Win over #9 @PackWrestle
• GoPack.com — Kline Wins Platform, Brady Places Third on Final Day of Georgia Diving Invitational
Tweets of the day
🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴RED🔴OUT🔴🔴🔴🔴— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) January 7, 2019
🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴
RED OUT @PNCArena tomorrow, #WPN pic.twitter.com/5Bf8f5eKfe
You're in our hearts and minds, Grace!— #9 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) January 6, 2019
Wolfpack Nation, please send some kind thoughts to @Crave_Buckets23. pic.twitter.com/VEerqxdKyG
.@TheAthleticCBB— Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) January 7, 2019
1.Tenn
2.Duke
3.Mich
4.UVa
5.Mich St
6.Gonz
7.KU
8.VT
9.Tex Tech
10.Aub
11.Fla St
12.Nevhttps://t.co/wUL6Pp0VqJ
14.UNC
15.Ohio Sthttps://t.co/R1rOPFsqSI. J
17.Marqhttps://t.co/Sa75cUBcUf St
19.Miss St
20.Iowa St
21.Okl
22.Hou
23.Buff
24.Minn
25.Seton Hall
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook