The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 7

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Shrine Bowl coach more than impressed with Wolfpack signees

• Raleigh News & Observer — Luke DeCock’s AP Top 25 basketball poll ballot: Week 10

• Durham News-Herald — Chargers hold off Jackson, Ravens 23-17 in playoff opener

• Winston-Salem Journal — Leslie's career-best 31 points lead No. 9 N.C. State past Boston College

• Winston-Salem Journal — App Trail: App State officially announces the hiring of Ted Roof as defensive coordinator

• Technician — Wrestling loses top-10 battle against No. 2 Ohio State

• Technician — Kline wins platform at Georgia Invitational to start new year

• Technician — Career high for Leslie leads Pack to win over Boston College, best start ever

• Technician — Fillard leads Pack to season-opening win over Michigan State

• GoPack.com — Holt Named to NFF 2019 College Football Hall of Fame Class

• GoPack.com — #9 Wolfpack Cruises Past Eagles and Into Program History

• GoPack.com — #2 Ohio State Claims 26-10 Home Win over #9 @PackWrestle

• GoPack.com — Kline Wins Platform, Brady Places Third on Final Day of Georgia Diving Invitational

