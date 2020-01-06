News More News
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 6

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pros: NFL wild card weekend

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s challenge in getting the best out of Markell Johnson

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Keatts on Markell Johnson after loss to Clemson: ‘I just need to play like a senior and run the show.’

• Fayetteville Observer — Wilson leads Seahawks past Eagles 17-9

• Wilmington Star-News — ACC women: Unbeaten Wolfpack keeps rolling behind Cunane

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Hustle: Chapter Thirty Seven

• GoPack.com — #9 Wolfpack Cruises Past Virginia to Continue Unbeaten Start to Season

• GoPack.com — Kline Notches Top-Five Platform Finish on Final Day at Tennessee Diving Invitational

• Technician — MBB takeaways: Disappointing losses spoil winter break performance

• Technician — COMMENTARY: NC State football needs to beef up its nonconference schedule

• Technician — Shakeel Moore adds defensive versatility, dynamic athleticism to men’s basketball

• Technician — Ace Konig becomes 34th member of Wolfpack 1,000 points club

• Technician — Elissa Cunane stays hot, Wolfpack women cruise through Virginia to stay unbeaten

• Technician — By the numbers: Women’s basketball vs. Virginia


