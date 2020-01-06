The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 6
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pros: NFL wild card weekend
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s challenge in getting the best out of Markell Johnson
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Keatts on Markell Johnson after loss to Clemson: ‘I just need to play like a senior and run the show.’
• Fayetteville Observer — Wilson leads Seahawks past Eagles 17-9
• Wilmington Star-News — ACC women: Unbeaten Wolfpack keeps rolling behind Cunane
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Hustle: Chapter Thirty Seven
• GoPack.com — #9 Wolfpack Cruises Past Virginia to Continue Unbeaten Start to Season
• GoPack.com — Kline Notches Top-Five Platform Finish on Final Day at Tennessee Diving Invitational
• Technician — MBB takeaways: Disappointing losses spoil winter break performance
• Technician — COMMENTARY: NC State football needs to beef up its nonconference schedule
• Technician — Shakeel Moore adds defensive versatility, dynamic athleticism to men’s basketball
• Technician — Ace Konig becomes 34th member of Wolfpack 1,000 points club
• Technician — Elissa Cunane stays hot, Wolfpack women cruise through Virginia to stay unbeaten
• Technician — By the numbers: Women’s basketball vs. Virginia
Tweets of the day
"Her value on the offensive end is more than you see in the stat sheet and more than 1,000 points."— #9 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) January 6, 2020
Thanks to #WPN for showing @acekonig some love yesterday! #GoPack // #WeWin pic.twitter.com/fqtpzaYKdS
WPN is by far the best fans in the nation. Thank you so much for sharing my 1000th pt moment with me! See you back in Reynolds soon ❤️— Aislinn Konig (@acekonig) January 6, 2020
My top-five finish for the ACC.— Paul Biancardi (@PaulBiancardi) January 6, 2020
1. Louisville
2. Duke
3. Florida State
4. Virginia
5. NC State
Video of the day
——
