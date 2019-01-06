Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-06 07:23:15 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 6

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — NC State Wolfpack wrestling competes on big stage Sunday at Ohio State

• GoPack.com — Gymnastics Opens Season with Win at Michigan State Saturday

Tweets of the day

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}