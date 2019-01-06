The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 6
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State Wolfpack wrestling competes on big stage Sunday at Ohio State
• GoPack.com — Gymnastics Opens Season with Win at Michigan State Saturday
Tweets of the day
Don’t Chant “Overrated” to @MarkWi1liams 🤯😱 7’0 Mark Williams was UNSTOPPABLE as Norfolk Academy defeats city rival Norfolk Collegiate 54-52! pic.twitter.com/1mXyYwsWOy— Scorer Highlights (@scorer_tweets) January 6, 2019
Just look at these matchups for No. 9 @PackWrestle at No. 2 Ohio State — at least one of @FloWrestling's top 20 at every weight class and four top-10 showdowns: https://t.co/xc3KEpfZNa pic.twitter.com/WRFXaBDBJx— Ryan Tice (@RyanTice) January 5, 2019
C.J. Williams poured in a season-high 27 points to earn tonight's MidAmerican Energy Player of the Game honors! pic.twitter.com/KrLsWXQ5qa— Iowa Wolves (@iawolves) January 6, 2019
