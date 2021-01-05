 The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 5
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 5

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, Jan. 5.



NC State Wolfpack basketball Manny Bates
Will Manny Bates (15) play tonight or not? (Ethan Hyman/News & Observer)

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Clemson

• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pros: Several from NC State set for NFL playoffs

• The Wolfpacker — Kevin Keatts gives update on Manny Bates, previews Clemson game

• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: NC State head coach Kevin Keatts Monday presser

• The Wolfpacker — NCAA releases its first NET rankings for 2020-21 season

• Raleigh News & Observer — Will NC State’s injured Manny Bates play against Clemson? You’ll have to wait and see.

• Fayetteville Observer — 3 things to know ahead of NC State’s basketball’s ACC road opener at Clemson

• Winston-Salem Journal — No. 19 Clemson looks for home basketball win vs. NC State

• Winston-Salem Journal — David Teel: ACC football follows historic regular season with its worst postseason

• Technician — NCAA to host all of 2021 men’s basketball tournament in Indiana

• GoPack.com — Pack heads to Clemson for first ACC road contest

• GoPack.com — Jada Boyd honored as ACC Player of the Week

Tweets Of The Day 

Video Of The Day

——

{{ article.author_name }}