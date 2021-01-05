The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 5
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, Jan. 5.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Clemson
• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pros: Several from NC State set for NFL playoffs
• The Wolfpacker — Kevin Keatts gives update on Manny Bates, previews Clemson game
• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: NC State head coach Kevin Keatts Monday presser
• The Wolfpacker — NCAA releases its first NET rankings for 2020-21 season
• Raleigh News & Observer — Will NC State’s injured Manny Bates play against Clemson? You’ll have to wait and see.
• Fayetteville Observer — 3 things to know ahead of NC State’s basketball’s ACC road opener at Clemson
• Winston-Salem Journal — No. 19 Clemson looks for home basketball win vs. NC State
• Winston-Salem Journal — David Teel: ACC football follows historic regular season with its worst postseason
• Technician — NCAA to host all of 2021 men’s basketball tournament in Indiana
• GoPack.com — Pack heads to Clemson for first ACC road contest
Tweets Of The Day
Another test tomorrow #WPN 🐺 pic.twitter.com/WbWM3bVf5Z— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) January 5, 2021
NC State opens as a 6 point underdog at Clemson in the first 2021 ACC Regular Season championship game of the season tomorrow night.— Josh Goodson (@joshwgoodson) January 4, 2021
Redshirt sophomore center Manny Bates will be a game-time decision for NC State's game at Clemson tomorrow according to head coach Kevin Keatts.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) January 4, 2021
His MRI and X-rays came back "negative" according to Keatts.
ACC teams in the NET rankings— Josh Goodson (@joshwgoodson) January 4, 2021
15- Clem
25- Cuse
33- Lou
34- VT
38- State
45- UVA
60- FSU
64- UNC
69- Wake
75- Pitt
95- GT
115- Duke
132- BC
133- Miami
169- ND
I don’t think folks should assume Devin Leary will be NC State’s starter next season. @giglio_OG doesn’t think I’m completely off-base, but disagrees. Get the full convo and more in the best of podcast. https://t.co/j6t54iVknG pic.twitter.com/TmBR4foEON— Joe Ovies (@joeovies) January 5, 2021
Thank you for all the prayers and well wishes. MRI results show no torn ligaments in my knee. Prayer is powerful and God is good🙏🏾!!— Grant Gibson (@BigGrant73_) January 4, 2021
Proud to be apart of @packfootball and excited to get back to work with my brothers for next season! #WPN
Excited to welcome @AlimMcneill of @PackFootball to the Priority Sports family! #NFLDraft2021 pic.twitter.com/t7Y1zGJ1Z2— Priority Sports (@PrioritySports) January 4, 2021
Jada Boyd is our Player of the Week!— ACC Women's Basketball (@accwbb) January 4, 2021
She averaged 18.0 points and 9.0 rebounds last week while recording her second double-double on the season against GT. @Jada_Boyd55 | @PackWomensBball pic.twitter.com/6JJXCqoy1V
🚨NEW VIDEO ALERT! CBN's own Nichole Grant @ColorMeActress spoke with @PackWomensBball commit Jessica Timmons @jes1baller1 who tells us why she's excited to suit up for NC State 🏀 next season. For FULL INTERVIEW, click here 👉 https://t.co/iUhDSpnKjZ pic.twitter.com/UBQcpcSd1Y— Charlotte Basketball Network (@charlottebball) January 5, 2021
His death at 40 in 1988 has left basketball and sports fans debating his greatness and his legendary status in the sport. https://t.co/kTGYTSvrLm— The News & Observer (@newsobserver) January 5, 2021
Video Of The Day
Wanted to revisit this concept from the beginning of the season, it felt appropriate. There was so much doubt around the season and towards this team. Win or lose, there’s nothing like this team and the game they play 🐺‼️ pic.twitter.com/ZwxsNpMzX4— Emmitt Carden (@emmitt_carden) January 4, 2021
