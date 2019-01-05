Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-05 09:25:19 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 5

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker War Room

• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State's Wolfpack basketball 87-82 win at Miami

• Raleigh News & Observer — Johnson, Pack answer Keatts’ challenge at Miami

• Charlotte Observer — 16 Observer-area players named AP All-State, including offensive, defensive POYs

• Winston-Salem Journal — East Forsyth's Khalid Martin and Todd Willert, and Mount Airy's Donavon Greene earn AP All-State honors

• GoPack.com — #9 Wolfpack Visits Boston College Sunday Afternoon

• GoPack.com — Eight #PackPros on NFL Playoff Rosters

Tweets of the day

——

• Talk about it inside The State of Basketball

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}