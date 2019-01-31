The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 31
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Podcast from Amedeo's: Previewing NC State baseball
• The Wolfpacker — Debbie Yow's lasting legacy at NC State will be felt for decades
• The Wolfpacker — Social media reaction to NC State's hire of Boo Corrigan as AD
• The Wolfpacker — Army's Boo Corrigan hired to replace Debbie Yow as NC State AD
• The Wolfpacker — Postgame reflections
• Raleigh News & Observer — Debbie Yow rescued NC State, but the future may depend on what Boo Corrigan does next
• Raleigh News & Observer — From Army to NC State. Why the Wolfpack chose Boo Corrigan as the new athletic director.
• Technician — Funderburk shows off versatility, efficiency in first season with Wolfpack
• Technician — Men's basketball takeaways: Never count out the Wolfpack
• Technician — Women’s basketball looks to extend undefeated streak in Winston-Salem
• Technician — No. 8 NC State continues ACC schedule against No. 23 Virginia
• Technician — NC State swimming and diving travels to Texas
• Technician — NC State names Boo Corrigan to replace Yow as AD
• GoPack.com — Military Appreciation Day is Saturday at Sold Out PNC Arena
• GoPack.com — NC State Names Boo Corrigan Director of Athletics
• GoPack.com — #8 @PackWrestle Set for Friday Dual at #23 Virginia
• GoPack.com — Women's Tennis Returns Home with Doubleheader Friday
Tweets of the day
It’s hard to say goodbye to our wonderful AD. I knew he was a great one when he walked in his 1st HC meeting in colorful pants and some white golf shoes. We all smiled. Boo cares, he’s human and has a clear vision. What makes him great. NC State is #winning https://t.co/KfkkEGaBbi— Alma Kovaci (@ArmyVBCoach) January 30, 2019
New offer in loaded in-state 2021 class. https://t.co/J7bJSdSV1s— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) January 30, 2019
NC State quarterback Ryan Finley, wide receiver Thayer Thomas, center Garrett Bradbury, punter A.J. Cole and defensive end James Smith-Williams were named to the 2018 All-ACC academic football team.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) January 30, 2019
Four star receiver Josh Downs https://t.co/vnrjv8pdun— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) January 30, 2019
The nation’s No. 20 138-pounder and the No. 81 junior regardless of weight class per @FloWrestling pledges to @PackWrestle. https://t.co/XyUNsBSINC— Ryan Tice (@RyanTice) January 30, 2019
Video of the day
——
