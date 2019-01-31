Ticker
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 31

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Podcast from Amedeo's: Previewing NC State baseball

• The Wolfpacker — Debbie Yow's lasting legacy at NC State will be felt for decades

• The Wolfpacker — Social media reaction to NC State's hire of Boo Corrigan as AD

• The Wolfpacker — Army's Boo Corrigan hired to replace Debbie Yow as NC State AD

• The Wolfpacker — Postgame reflections

• Raleigh News & Observer — Debbie Yow rescued NC State, but the future may depend on what Boo Corrigan does next

• Raleigh News & Observer — From Army to NC State. Why the Wolfpack chose Boo Corrigan as the new athletic director.

• Technician — Funderburk shows off versatility, efficiency in first season with Wolfpack

• Technician — Men's basketball takeaways: Never count out the Wolfpack

• Technician — Women’s basketball looks to extend undefeated streak in Winston-Salem

• Technician — No. 8 NC State continues ACC schedule against No. 23 Virginia

• Technician — NC State swimming and diving travels to Texas

• Technician — NC State names Boo Corrigan to replace Yow as AD

• GoPack.com — Military Appreciation Day is Saturday at Sold Out PNC Arena

• GoPack.com — NC State Names Boo Corrigan Director of Athletics

• GoPack.com — #8 @PackWrestle Set for Friday Dual at #23 Virginia

• GoPack.com — Women's Tennis Returns Home with Doubleheader Friday

{{ article.author_name }}