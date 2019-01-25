Ticker
football

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 25

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State's 84-77 loss at Louisville

• The Wolfpacker — Video reel: Louisville 84, NC State 77

• The Wolfpacker — Louisville outlasts NC State 84-77

• The Wolfpacker — Box score: No. 23 Louisville 84, No. 21 NC State 77

• The Wolfpacker — Sophomore Dontrez Styles has next in Kinston ($)

• The Wolfpacker — Evaluating the assistant coaching changes: Tight ends/special teams coach ($)

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting video: Senior commit Dereon Seabron at UNC JV ($)

• Raleigh News & Observer — Keatts’ ‘junkyard dogs’ come up just short against Cardinals

• Raleigh News & Observer — Cardinals outfight Pack for 84-77 victory

• Raleigh News & Observer — No. 8 N.C. State remains unbeaten, tops Clemson 54-51

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Braxton Beverly on loss to Louisville

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Keatts says the Wolfpack turned the ball over too much in loss to Louisville

• Raleigh News & Observer — Photo Gallery: NC State vs Clemson | January 24, 2019

• Technician — Turnovers, fouls cost Wolfpack in loss to Louisville

• Technician — No. 8 Wolfpack survives furious Clemson rally to remain unbeaten

