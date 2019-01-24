The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 24
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting video: Senior commit Dereon Seabron at UNC JV ($)
• The Wolfpacker — Hoophall Classic: Four-star Christian Brown finding his groove
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Louisville
• The Wolfpacker — New schools enter race for Jamious Griffin ($)
• The Wolfpacker — Preview: Former Pack football players have chance to shine at Senior Bowl
• The Wolfpacker — Evaluating the assistant coaching changes: Safeties coach ($)
• Raleigh News & Observer — A big reason undersized NC State has held its own inside? Check out DJ Funderburk.
• Charlotte Observer — Myers Park football adds all-state receiver who committed to N.C. State
• Fayetteville Observer — Ex-South View wrestler Malik McDonald shares in Wolfpack's success
• The Associated Press — Leslie, No. 8 Wolfpack women stand as last unbeaten D-I team
• Battle Creek Enquirer — College Notebook: Battle Creek's Devon Daniels making an impact at North Carolina State
• GoPack.com — Pack Finishes Road Stretch at #23 Louisville
• GoPack.com — #8 Wolfpack Hosts Strong Clemson Team Thursday Evening
• GoPack.com — A Special Look: #8 @PackWrestle Hosts Duke Friday Night
• Technician — Wolfpack looks to stop red-hot Louisville
• Technician — Wrestling kicks off ACC matchups with Duke
• Technician — Pack gymnastics looks to keep rolling against UNC-Chapel Hill
• Technician — First and Tech 2018-19 Episode 19: Into the Cardinals' nest
• Technician — Wolfpack track and field heads to Texas Tech Classic
Tweets of the day
A story: There's trolling, and then there is epic trolling. On March 20, 1951, Everett Case won big at #Reynolds Coliseum, even though it happened long after his @PackMensBball team beat Villanova in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament that evening.— Tim Peeler (@PackTimPeeler) January 23, 2019
From Wednesday’s practice... NC State C Garrett Bradbury with the finish. pic.twitter.com/v37b9NwArN— Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) January 23, 2019
After a great talk with Coach Doeren, I am honored to receive an offer from NC State! pic.twitter.com/AhtKADrF3Y— Jordan Houston (@usmigo) January 23, 2019
Watch:— Mary Dunleavy WRAL (@Mary_Dunleavy) January 24, 2019
'Good people' Moore's secret to success in undefeated @PackWomensBball seasonhttps://t.co/CNMzBu2PKs #WRAL @WRAL #NCSU #NCSTATE
