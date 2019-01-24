Ticker
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 24

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting video: Senior commit Dereon Seabron at UNC JV ($)

• The Wolfpacker — Hoophall Classic: Four-star Christian Brown finding his groove

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Louisville

• The Wolfpacker — New schools enter race for Jamious Griffin ($)

• The Wolfpacker — Preview: Former Pack football players have chance to shine at Senior Bowl

• The Wolfpacker — Evaluating the assistant coaching changes: Safeties coach ($)

• Raleigh News & Observer — A big reason undersized NC State has held its own inside? Check out DJ Funderburk.

• Charlotte Observer — Myers Park football adds all-state receiver who committed to N.C. State

• Fayetteville Observer — Ex-South View wrestler Malik McDonald shares in Wolfpack's success

• The Associated Press — Leslie, No. 8 Wolfpack women stand as last unbeaten D-I team

• Battle Creek Enquirer — College Notebook: Battle Creek's Devon Daniels making an impact at North Carolina State

• GoPack.com — Pack Finishes Road Stretch at #23 Louisville

• GoPack.com — #8 Wolfpack Hosts Strong Clemson Team Thursday Evening

• GoPack.com — A Special Look: #8 @PackWrestle Hosts Duke Friday Night

• Technician — Wolfpack looks to stop red-hot Louisville

• Technician — Wrestling kicks off ACC matchups with Duke

• Technician — Pack gymnastics looks to keep rolling against UNC-Chapel Hill

• Technician — First and Tech 2018-19 Episode 19: Into the Cardinals' nest

• Technician — Wolfpack track and field heads to Texas Tech Classic

Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

"It's been good since getting here. I have had a great time gelling with my teammates, have a new group of brothers here and we are all about trying to win games. It's been great."
— NC State sophomore Devon Daniels to Battle Creek (Mich.) Enquirer

——

