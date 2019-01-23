The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 23
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Evaluating the assistant coaching changes: Safeties coach ($)
• The Wolfpacker — NC State hopeful Markell Johnson will return in near future
• The Wolfpacker — Podcast from Amedeo's: News & Observer beat writer Joe Giglio
• The Wolfpacker — Evaluating the assistant coaching changes: Offensive line coach ($)
• The Wolfpacker — Sophomore Jalen McDonald poised to erupt ($)
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State has played two ACC games without Markell Johnson. How much longer will he be out?
• Raleigh News & Observer — ACC basketball success in January not a matter of who you play but when you play them
• Raleigh News & Observer — N.C. State center Garrett Bradbury met with hometown Panthers. Would they be a match?
• Technician — Spina finds success in final season
• Technician — Women’s basketball looks to remain undefeated
• GoPack.com — A Special Look: #8 @PackWrestle Hosts Duke Friday Night
• GoPack.com — #Pack9 Trio Named D1Baseball Preseason All-Americans
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Men and Women Honored as Scholar All-America Teams
Tweets of the day
Its Senior Bowl practice but the NC State connection lives on. QB Ryan Finley hits WR Jakobi Meyers for a LONG gain. pic.twitter.com/977XHijeIf— Steve Frederick (@_SteveFrederick) January 22, 2019
Exciting 🐺⚾️📰!— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) January 22, 2019
Congratulations to #Pack9's Patrick Bailey, Kent Klyman (@KKlyman17) and Will Wilson (@wbw_12) on being named @d1baseball Preseason All-Americans
▪️ NC State is 1⃣ of just 4⃣ schools with three players
🔗 - https://t.co/yv3M2VDgHr#GoPack // #STATEment pic.twitter.com/f06Z7FkH5w
NC State in the house to see big Man Efton Reid as the Spartans dismantled Vissa #10 ranked Norfolk Christian. Alex Fabiato 19 Efton Reid 17 led the way. #spartanpride#getonnthenergybus— StewardBasketball (@BoysSteward) January 23, 2019
Jon Gruden called NC State C Garrett Bradbury "impressive" when asked about the North's offensive linemen— Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) January 22, 2019
Enjoy some NC State Garrett Bradbury reach blocks here.— Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) January 22, 2019
Man if you’re late off the ball as a DL - you’re done vs Bradbury! Light feet and loose hips... #OLPorn #2019NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/1d53mgWcts
Winners from the second practice today— Andrew Harbaugh 🐊 (@DHH_Mandrew) January 22, 2019
- Drew Lock, QB, Missouri
- Jakobi Meyers, WR, NC State
- Andy Isabella, WR, UMass
Video of the day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook