The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 22

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
• The Wolfpacker — Sophomore Jalen McDonald poised to erupt ($)

• The Wolfpacker — Video interview: New basketball commit Dereon Seabron

• The Wolfpacker — Update: Four-star running back Jamious Griffin future plans ($)

• The Wolfpacker — Evaluating the assistant coaching changes: Offensive coordinator/QB coach

• The Wolfpacker — Five areas of need for NC State's 2020 football recruiting class

• Raleigh News & Observer — Four-star running back Jamious Griffin decommits from NC State

• Technician — Kline making waves for Wolfpack

• Technician — Crutchfield steps up on and off court for women’s basketball

• Technician — Rifle shoots short in winless weekend

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Hustle: Chapter Twenty Three

• GoPack.com — NC State Earns Three ACC Performer of the Week Honors

