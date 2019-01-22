The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 22
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Sophomore Jalen McDonald poised to erupt ($)
• The Wolfpacker — Video interview: New basketball commit Dereon Seabron
• The Wolfpacker — Update: Four-star running back Jamious Griffin future plans ($)
• The Wolfpacker — Evaluating the assistant coaching changes: Offensive coordinator/QB coach
• The Wolfpacker — Five areas of need for NC State's 2020 football recruiting class
• Raleigh News & Observer — Four-star running back Jamious Griffin decommits from NC State
• Technician — Kline making waves for Wolfpack
• Technician — Crutchfield steps up on and off court for women’s basketball
• Technician — Rifle shoots short in winless weekend
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Hustle: Chapter Twenty Three
• GoPack.com — NC State Earns Three ACC Performer of the Week Honors
Tweets of the day
#GodsPlan🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Yw3Z4zuuC0— ｣ᗑ⋔ｴꑙ꒤꒚ ﻯℜｴ￡￡ｴℕ✝ (@JamiousGriffin) January 21, 2019
So thankful and blessed to receive my 11th offer from NC State🙏 pic.twitter.com/2rVkv4JFx0— Sean Martin (@SeanMartin32) January 21, 2019
NC State this weekend 🐺🤘🏽🔴⚫️⚪️— Tyrell F8rd 🏈🌴 (@tyrellford8) January 21, 2019
ACC in latest AP Top 25 (Tennessee new No. 1):— R.L. Bynum (@RL_Bynum) January 21, 2019
2. Duke (was 1; went for 36 first-place votes to 11)
3. Virginia (was 4; went from 6 first-place votes to 3)
10. Virginia Tech (was 9)
11. UNC (was 13)
21. N.C. State (was 17)
23. Louisville (was unranked)
Unranked: FSU (was 11)
Video of the day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook