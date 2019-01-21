Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-21 08:31:47 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 21

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Quote of the day

"They didn’t panic. I think it’s important that [freshman forward Elissa Cunane] got a big bucket for us and then Ace [Konig] hit the 3 coming off the staggered pick and that gave us a five-point lead. I think that gave us the confidence to finish it off."
— NC State women's basketball Wes Moore to the Technician

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — NC State hires its new tight end coach/special teams coordinator

• Fayetteville Observer — No. 8 N.C. State stays perfect, beats Virginia Tech in OT

• Technician — Pack dominates quad-meet

• Technician — No. 8 women's basketball stays undefeated with overtime thriller

• GoPack.com — Pack track sets a school record at Hokie Invitational

• GoPack.com — #8 Wolfpack Stays Perfect in Overtime Thriller

• GoPack.com — Pack Sweeps Season-Opening Doubleheader

Tweets of the day

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}