The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 21
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Quote of the day
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State hires its new tight end coach/special teams coordinator
• Fayetteville Observer — No. 8 N.C. State stays perfect, beats Virginia Tech in OT
• Technician — Pack dominates quad-meet
• Technician — No. 8 women's basketball stays undefeated with overtime thriller
• GoPack.com — Pack track sets a school record at Hokie Invitational
• GoPack.com — #8 Wolfpack Stays Perfect in Overtime Thriller
Tweets of the day
NC State next wknd ! ! 🐺 #WPN pic.twitter.com/gKYMDjTj75— Muhsin “Moose” Muhammad III (@MooseMuhammad) January 20, 2019
My Top 25 for this week:— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) January 20, 2019
1. Tenn.
2. Gonzaga
3. Duke
4. Michigan St
5. UVA
6. Michigan
7. UK
8. Nevada
9. VT
10. KU
11. Marquette
12. Houston
13. Buffalo
14. Maryland
15. TT
16. Louisville
17. UNC
18. Ole Miss
19. Auburn
20. Nova
21. FSU
22. Iowa
23. K State
24. LSU
25. NC State
NC State's football staff coaching changes, in YP form, updated with new TEs/Special teams coach Todd Goebbel .. https://t.co/WuVhBu3g97 pic.twitter.com/wUeNFUPCLm— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) January 20, 2019
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook