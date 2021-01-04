The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 4
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, Jan. 4.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Monday morning quarterbacking: Kentucky 23, NC State 21
• The Wolfpacker — Postgame Reflections Podcast: Gator Bowl vs. Kentucky with Mike Rose
• The Wolfpacker — What they’re saying about NC State’s loss to Kentucky
• Technician — Gator Bowl takeaways: Run game falters with o-line injuries
• Technician — Wolfpack men’s basketball on the hunt for Tigers, starts 2021 against Clemson
• Technician — Cunane’s perfect day leads women’s basketball to season sweep of Boston College
• Technician — Pack wrestling blanks Gardner-Webb to kick off season
• GoPack.com — No. 3 Wolfpack takes care of Boston College, wins 76-57
• GoPack.com — No. 4 @PackWrestler shuts out Gardner-Webb to open season
Tweets Of The Day
10-0 for the THIRD-straight season! pic.twitter.com/Q0Y7dApATn— #3 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) January 3, 2021
Photo of the Game 🤩— #3 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) January 3, 2021
Just one of @ecunane_'s buckets from her 9-9 shooting performance today!#GoPack // #WeWin pic.twitter.com/bkXbU7X55t
ACC Panic Room: @lebrownlow and I have final thoughts on the end of the season for North Carolina and NC State. pic.twitter.com/ZD1vwapkZI— Joe Ovies (@joeovies) January 4, 2021
The first NET rankings will be released today.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) January 4, 2021
I’m told @MattNorlander was unable to sleep last night in anticipation of this big day.
Now that is a Leader of Men. Loved being his coach! Success is a given. https://t.co/Jca5NBx490— Todd Goebbel (@CoachGoebbel) January 3, 2021
Thank you #WPN for a unforgettable 5 years, you have made my time here at @NCState a blessing!— Justin Witt (@jwittness67) January 2, 2021
EAT EM UP!! pic.twitter.com/SwhddPyRE5— Ty Evans™ (@EvansTy18) January 3, 2021
Will always have a special place in my heart. #GoPack #WPN pic.twitter.com/mno2EvjbRp— Bo Hines (@BoHines) January 3, 2021
Honestly, not a ton of takeaways from @PackWrestle’s season-opening win. They went out and took care of business in a 42-0 shutout.— Ryan Tice (@RyanTice) January 3, 2021
True frosh 149 Ed Scott looked like a long-lost Hidlay brother the way he bullied his opponent. Excited to see the team back in action Friday!
Head Coach of NC State Swimming, Braden Holloway, discussing how he utilized a lack of success as a platform to be creative, try new things, and build his program around the individual, not just the ‘swimmer’.— ASCAswim (@AscAswim) January 4, 2021
full discussion here: https://t.co/2qLCVzbxRL
.
.
.#doctalks pic.twitter.com/3PSEXJiUMQ
Video Of The Day
——
