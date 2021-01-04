 The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 4
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-04 08:13:32 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 4

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, Jan. 4.



NC State Wolfpack women's basketball Elissa Cunane
Elissa Cunane shined as the Wolfpack beat Boston College Sunday. (The Associated Press)

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Monday morning quarterbacking: Kentucky 23, NC State 21

• The Wolfpacker — Postgame Reflections Podcast: Gator Bowl vs. Kentucky with Mike Rose

• The Wolfpacker — What they’re saying about NC State’s loss to Kentucky

• Technician — Gator Bowl takeaways: Run game falters with o-line injuries

• Technician — Wolfpack men’s basketball on the hunt for Tigers, starts 2021 against Clemson

• Technician — Cunane’s perfect day leads women’s basketball to season sweep of Boston College

• Technician — Pack wrestling blanks Gardner-Webb to kick off season

• GoPack.com — No. 3 Wolfpack takes care of Boston College, wins 76-57

• GoPack.com — No. 4 @PackWrestler shuts out Gardner-Webb to open season

Tweets Of The Day 

Video Of The Day

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}