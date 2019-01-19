The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 19
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker War Room
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Notre Dame
• The Wolfpacker — What to watch for NC State football recruiting ($)
• Raleigh News & Observer — Effort and defense make NC State go. The Wolfpack has to have both at Notre Dame.
• Greensboro News-Record — HSXtra.com Interview: with Grimsley's Travis Shaw
• GoPack.com — Pack’s Road Stretch Continues to With Contest at Notre Dame on Saturday
• GoPack.com — Unbeaten #8 Wolfpack Hosts Virginia Tech Sunday
Tweets of the day
one last chance to rep NC State on my helmet! thankful for the opportunity #GoPack https://t.co/we48E037Ms— AJ Cole III (@AJCole90) January 18, 2019
***1/2 PRICE PIZZA 🍕🍺 1/2 PRICE PIZZA*** today at 2pm for EVERYONE, in the bar during the basketball game. Come to Amedeo's to watch #NCState at #NotreDame 🐺🏀🐺🏀 #WPN #GoPack pic.twitter.com/rhPgN8osYK— Amedeo's Italian Restaurant (@AmedeosRaleigh) January 19, 2019
The last ☝️ standing!@PackWomensBball stands alone as the only undefeated team in this wild women's basketball season.#ncaaW https://t.co/vi0TRVdZ1S— NCAA WBB (@ncaawbb) January 18, 2019
From the opening tip, senior Jakia Brown-Turner (@jayyslayyy) was prepared to dominate.— Sentinel Sports (@Sports_PGS) January 18, 2019
The N.C. State commit (@PackWomensBball) shined with a game-high 22 points as Bishop McNamara (@BMacLadyHoops) defeated Seton.
(Photo by @PCBlueHose43)
More here: https://t.co/HPPxNeEcla pic.twitter.com/quDSi9fC4X
Quote of the day
