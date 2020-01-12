News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-12 08:49:59 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand, Jan. 12

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, Jan. 12.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State’s loss to Virginia Tech

• The Wolfpacker — Bill Cowher elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

• The Wolfpacker — Video reel: Virginia Tech 72, NC State 58

• Associated Press — Virginia Tech pulls away from NC State, 72-58

• Raleigh News and Observer — NC State falls at Virginia Tech

• Raleigh News and Observer — NC State missing CJ Bryce for more than his stats

• Technician — Wolfpack men’s basketball falters at Virginia Tech

• Technician — Pack wrestling earns huge dual over No. 12 Princeton

• Technician — Women’s basketball looks to bounce back against Fighting Irish

• Technician — NC State men’s tennis sweeps doubleheader to start dual season

• GoPack.com — No. 6 @PackWrestling wins 7 of 10 bouts in 29-12 win over No. 12 Princeton

• GoPack.com — Late run by Hokies sinks Pack

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack goes 2-0 in season-opening doubleheader

• GoPack.com — NC State set for another road test at Notre Dame

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

