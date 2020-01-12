The Wolfpacker daily newsstand, Jan. 12
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, Jan. 12.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State’s loss to Virginia Tech
• The Wolfpacker — Bill Cowher elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame
• The Wolfpacker — Video reel: Virginia Tech 72, NC State 58
• Associated Press — Virginia Tech pulls away from NC State, 72-58
• Raleigh News and Observer — NC State falls at Virginia Tech
• Raleigh News and Observer — NC State missing CJ Bryce for more than his stats
• Technician — Wolfpack men’s basketball falters at Virginia Tech
• Technician — Pack wrestling earns huge dual over No. 12 Princeton
• Technician — Women’s basketball looks to bounce back against Fighting Irish
• Technician — NC State men’s tennis sweeps doubleheader to start dual season
• GoPack.com — No. 6 @PackWrestling wins 7 of 10 bouts in 29-12 win over No. 12 Princeton
• GoPack.com — Late run by Hokies sinks Pack
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack goes 2-0 in season-opening doubleheader
• GoPack.com — NC State set for another road test at Notre Dame
Tweets Of The Day
Breaking: Former @steelers head coach @CowherCBS has been elected to the Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2020. #PFHOF20— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) January 12, 2020
Read More: https://t.co/3uoQ2ojeDl pic.twitter.com/Rqk5Rl56tu
The newest member of the @ProFootballHOF: Bill Cowher.— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 12, 2020
Congratulations, @CowherCBS! #PFHOF20 pic.twitter.com/s5f1gXuDfO
Congrats Coach @CowherCBS! #GoPack https://t.co/M0ixmE79gT— Torry Holt (@BigGame81) January 12, 2020
Coach Cowher is the first former @PackFootball player or coach to be elected to the @ProFootballHOF. https://t.co/4Zu0pxpGWn— Tim Peeler (@PackTimPeeler) January 12, 2020
Congratulations to one of our own, he was a team captain for @PackFootball, an alum of @NCState and embodies what’s best about the Pack. https://t.co/tHqUkzsCXA— Boo Corrigan (@BooCorrigan) January 12, 2020
Clemson beat North Carolina in Chapel Hill. That’s it. That’s the tweet.— Joe Ovies (@joeovies) January 11, 2020
NC State is down to its lowest @kenpomeroy ranking of the season: 49. Wolfpack was as high as 35 after beating Wake on the road and was still 35 until losing at Clemson last Saturday.— Lauren Brownlow (@lebrownlow) January 11, 2020
What it looks like when you take 30 3s against Virginia Tech and make 6… pic.twitter.com/8di51dedM4— Joe Ovies (@joeovies) January 11, 2020
Manny really is a colt. He's going to be something by the end of his career— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) January 11, 2020
#6 @PackWrestle wins 7 of the 10 bouts, including four for bonus points, and downs #12 Princeton 29-12 inside Reynolds Coliseum!!!#PackMentality pic.twitter.com/lBUj6sKvK3— NC State Wrestling 🤼♂️ (@PackWrestle) January 11, 2020
Video Of The Day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook