“When you score 82 points, that’s enough to win the game.”



Kevin Keatts knows what he’s talking about. His teams are 56-7 when they score at least 82 points (and 50-35 when they don’t.)



On State’s ACC matchup with Pittsburgh today at PNC .. https://t.co/zDggIXC5Wr pic.twitter.com/9wfs3CRS1P