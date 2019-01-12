The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 12
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker War Room
• The Wolfpacker — Sophomore Cam Hayes impressed with NC State ($)
• The Wolfpacker — Youthful Pittsburgh improved from last year
• Raleigh News & Observer — After some shaky shooting against UNC, NC State expects to bounce back against Pitt
• Greensboro News-Record — What to watch for in ACC basketball: Jan. 12
• Pittsburgh Post-Gazette — Trey McGowans brings hot streak into Pitt's matchup at NC State
• WRAL.com — Wolfpack basketball player becomes stand-in for Roman god art at NC Art Museum
• GoPack.com — Track and Field Breaks School Records at Clemson Orange & Purple Elite
• GoPack.com — No. 15 Pack Hosts Pittsburgh on Saturday
• GoPack.com — #9 @PackWrestle to Host Pair of Duals This Weekend
• GoPack.com — #8 Wolfpack Takes Unbeaten Record to Virginia
• GoPack.com — #25 NC State Gymnastics Takes On #15 Ohio State in Home Opener
Tweets of the day
“When you score 82 points, that’s enough to win the game.”— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) January 12, 2019
Kevin Keatts knows what he’s talking about. His teams are 56-7 when they score at least 82 points (and 50-35 when they don’t.)
On State’s ACC matchup with Pittsburgh today at PNC .. https://t.co/zDggIXC5Wr pic.twitter.com/9wfs3CRS1P
Students - The Red Terror Bus Service is extending their hours until 5 PM this Saturday to let you watch @PackWrestle take on Brown in PNC Arena following the @PackMensBball game against Pitt!— NC State Student Tix (@NCSUStudentTix) January 10, 2019
New year, new calendar. Get organized for 2019 with this Alumni Wall Calendar featuring photography from fellow @NCState alumni. https://t.co/IUr9OgIiWr pic.twitter.com/Nh3tMumSHj— NC State Alumni (@NCStateAlumni) January 12, 2019
BREAKING NEWS: Western Carolina unveils the 12-game, 2019 @WCU_FB schedule that includes SIX home dates including a late-October Homecoming date with Furman and previously announced FBS opponents NC State (Sept. 7) and national runner-up, Alabama (Nov. 23). #CatamountCountry #FCS pic.twitter.com/4OL7joLECx— Catamount Athletics (@Catamounts) January 11, 2019
