{{ timeAgo('2019-01-01 12:35:06 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 1

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Jakobi Meyers enters NFL Draft

• The Wolfpacker — Column: A (rough) blip on an otherwise positive year

• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State's loss to No. 19 Texas A&M

• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: Ryan Finley plays his final game for the Wolfpack

• The Wolfpacker — Texas A&M's ground game overpowers NC State 52-13

• The Wolfpacker — NC State locker room report

• The Wolfpacker — Video reel: No. 19 Texas A&M 52, NC State 13

• The Wolfpacker — Game summary: No. 19 Texas A&M 52, NC State 13

• The Wolfpacker — Final: Texas A&M 52, NC State 13

• The Wolfpacker — Garrett Bradbury wants to exit college career on winning note

• The Wolfpacker — New NC State co-offensive coordinators aiming for continuity

• The Wolfpacker — Brock Miller ready to take advantage of opportunity tonight

• The Wolfpacker — Video highlights: Cameron Thomas at City of Palms

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State finishes with nine wins, but the season could have been so much better

• Raleigh News & Observer — This isn’t how NC State wanted this season to end. Texas A&M blows out Pack in Gator Bowl.

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Finley: ‘Tonight didn’t go as planned…but not just going to let one game ruin the relationships we built as seniors’

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Doeren: ‘Bottom line is they played better than we did; they coached better than we did’

• Raleigh News & Observer — Photo Gallery: NC State loses to Texas A&M in Gator Bowl

• Fayetteville Observer — Gator Bowl: Williams runs wild as Texas A&M routs NC State 52-13

• Fayetteville Observer — Sammy Batten: Double-digit win season remains elusive for Wolfpack

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Hustle: Chapter Twenty

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Falls in TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

• GoPack.com — Meyers to Declare for NFL Draft

• Technician — Aggies' run game too much for Wolfpack in Gator Bowl loss

• Technician — Dunn bright spot in Gator Bowl blowout

• Technician — Missed opportunities haunt Wolfpack in Gator Bowl loss

• Technician — Eight Pack Pros headed to playoffs

——

{{ article.author_name }}