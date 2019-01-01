The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Jan. 1
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Jakobi Meyers enters NFL Draft
• The Wolfpacker — Column: A (rough) blip on an otherwise positive year
• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State's loss to No. 19 Texas A&M
• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: Ryan Finley plays his final game for the Wolfpack
• The Wolfpacker — Texas A&M's ground game overpowers NC State 52-13
• The Wolfpacker — NC State locker room report
• The Wolfpacker — Video reel: No. 19 Texas A&M 52, NC State 13
• The Wolfpacker — Game summary: No. 19 Texas A&M 52, NC State 13
• The Wolfpacker — Final: Texas A&M 52, NC State 13
• The Wolfpacker — Garrett Bradbury wants to exit college career on winning note
• The Wolfpacker — New NC State co-offensive coordinators aiming for continuity
• The Wolfpacker — Brock Miller ready to take advantage of opportunity tonight
• The Wolfpacker — Video highlights: Cameron Thomas at City of Palms
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State finishes with nine wins, but the season could have been so much better
• Raleigh News & Observer — This isn’t how NC State wanted this season to end. Texas A&M blows out Pack in Gator Bowl.
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Finley: ‘Tonight didn’t go as planned…but not just going to let one game ruin the relationships we built as seniors’
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State’s Doeren: ‘Bottom line is they played better than we did; they coached better than we did’
• Raleigh News & Observer — Photo Gallery: NC State loses to Texas A&M in Gator Bowl
• Fayetteville Observer — Gator Bowl: Williams runs wild as Texas A&M routs NC State 52-13
• Fayetteville Observer — Sammy Batten: Double-digit win season remains elusive for Wolfpack
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Hustle: Chapter Twenty
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Falls in TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
• GoPack.com — Meyers to Declare for NFL Draft
• Technician — Aggies' run game too much for Wolfpack in Gator Bowl loss
• Technician — Dunn bright spot in Gator Bowl blowout
• Technician — Missed opportunities haunt Wolfpack in Gator Bowl loss
Tweets of the day
Doesn't get the level of love Kelvin Harmon receives but a much better deep threat and a legitimate #2 at the next level. I presently rank him as a potential 2nd round prospect and we spoke about him in our bowl podcast preview https://t.co/wJr6gGuS8q https://t.co/ykKdx3LCm7— Tony Pauline (@TonyPauline) January 1, 2019
Thank you WPN it’s been a blessing to be your long snapper! You have given me so much more than I could ever give back! pic.twitter.com/g5rsDtufmb— Tyler Griffiths (@Tgriff57) January 1, 2019
Best of luck to Jakobi Meyers in the @NFL!— ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) January 1, 2019
The @PackFootball WR finished 4⃣th in the ACC with 1,047 rec yds!#1Pack1Goal #WPN 🐺 (@jkbmyrs5) pic.twitter.com/p4Cy06XmpL
Video of the day
——
