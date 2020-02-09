The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 9
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, Feb. 9.
• The Wolfpacker — Friday night was a win in mor ways than one for NC State wrestling
• Technician — NC State softball splits second doubleheader of NFCA Leadoff Classic
• Technician — NC State gymnastics stays steady at Pittsburgh
• GoPack.com — Pack splits pair of game against Kentucky, Missouri State
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack records 196.025 in win at Pittsburgh
• GoPack.com — NC State closes out competition at Camel City Invite
• GoPack.com — Women’s golf heads to lady Puerto Rico Classic
Tweets Of The Day
Updated ACC ...— Patrick Stevens (@D1scourse) February 9, 2020
1. UL 12-1
2. FSU 10-2 (beat UL)
3. Duke 10-2
4. UVa 7-5 (best W: FSU)
5. Cuse 7-5
6. NCSU 6-6
7. Pitt 6-7 (HTH)
8. BC 6-7
9. ND 5-6
10. Clemson 5-7
11. GT 5-8 (HTH)
12. VT 5-8
13. UNC 3-9
14. Wake Forest 3-10 (2-1 vs. Pitt/BC)
15. Miami 3-10 (1-1)
Current #TuesdayInGreensboro ...— Patrick Stevens (@D1scourse) February 9, 2020
Clemson/Miami, Georgia Tech/Wake Forest, Virginia Tech/North Carolina.
If Georgia Tech's NCAA appeal is denied before then, it's down to Virginia Tech/Miami and North Carolina/Wake Forest.
Congrats to our Big Skill Group for being recognized as our week 4 ALPHA WOLF Group of the week. We truly appreciate their hard work & ability to understand shared adversity through teamwork, by serving to the right & left of them. #HTT #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/adZ6RRI26G— Dantonio Burnette (@CoachThunder45) February 8, 2020
Congratulations to former Knight and now @PackWomensBball @Kayla25Jones on the retirement of her jersey. RHS is proud of you! pic.twitter.com/QpoPswWLoC— RHS Athletics (@RiversideAD) February 9, 2020
271.— #7 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) February 8, 2020
That's the number of tickets left for Thursday night's game against Louisville. WE NEED YOU, Wolfpack Nation. Let's get Reynolds rockin'. https://t.co/cjljDCw0tv #GoPack // #WeWin pic.twitter.com/3BcNVk67v8
Feature Film: Wolfpack at Hokies#GoPack // #WeWin pic.twitter.com/vferlQDfSR— #7 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) February 8, 2020
Fri., Feb. 14, perfect date night. Another top-10 ACC dual in Reynolds Coliseum, #3 @PackWrestle vs. #7 Virginia Tech.— NC State Wrestling 🤼♂️ (@PackWrestle) February 8, 2020
🎟️ https://t.co/IGqTSopoZn https://t.co/hj1vbOFUrt
The movement is real in the state of North Carolina. #growwrestling— The Skip (@pat_popolizio) February 9, 2020
NC State fans reading all those UNC officiating tweets... pic.twitter.com/tCt2uUvqTC— Joe Ovies (@joeovies) February 9, 2020
Thank God for letting me see another year . Happy birthday to me 🔞🖤 pic.twitter.com/OaBqM9Gmi9— Devon Betty📍 (@devonbetty56) February 8, 2020
Video Of The Day
There are battles.— NC State Wrestling 🤼♂️ (@PackWrestle) February 8, 2020
There are rivalries.
There are @PackWrestle wins!!!#PackMentality pic.twitter.com/uFSUmnnWJ0
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook