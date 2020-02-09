News More News
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 9

Matt Carter
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, Feb. 9.

• The Wolfpacker — Friday night was a win in mor ways than one for NC State wrestling

• Technician — NC State softball splits second doubleheader of NFCA Leadoff Classic

• Technician — NC State gymnastics stays steady at Pittsburgh

• GoPack.com — Pack splits pair of game against Kentucky, Missouri State

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack records 196.025 in win at Pittsburgh

• GoPack.com — NC State closes out competition at Camel City Invite

• GoPack.com — Women’s golf heads to lady Puerto Rico Classic

