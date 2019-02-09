The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 9
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Pittsburgh
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker war room
• The Wolfpacker — Junior Quentin Williams starting to see recruitment take off
• The Wolfpacker — NC State prioritizing junior Muhsin Muhammad III
• Raleigh News & Observer — Why the NCAA’s NET system is NC State’s new best friend as Pack fights for tournament bid
• Charlotte Observer — Friday’s boys roundup: Tristan Maxwell’s big night sparks North Meck blowout of Mallard Creek
• Durham News-Herald — NC State basketball player Wyatt Walker part of NCMA Bacchus Project
• Greensboro News-Record — What to watch for in ACC basketball this weekend: point guard drama, a Wolfpack comeback and a downgraded storm
• GoPack.com — Charleston Breaks Own 60m Dash Record at Tiger Paw Invite
• GoPack.com — Pack Faces Pitt on Saturday
Tweets of the day
6’ 2021 Breon Pass of Reidsville (Nc) has unbelievably natural feel for the game. He sees the floor ridiculously well, has touch with deep range & is a ball hawk on defense— Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) February 8, 2019
Early NC State & ECU offers seem appropriate. He’s a pure winner, who makes winning plays #PhenomHoops☄️ pic.twitter.com/BYJ84iul96
NC State’s W-L record, by quadrant. In YP form .. pic.twitter.com/v6CmGn5lrw— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) February 8, 2019
2019 NFL Draft Centers Rankings: #25 Garrett Bradbury: NC State. Played in 50 games. Three year starter. Played in the Senior Bowl. Named AP First Team All-American. Named First Team All-ACC. Better in the passing game. 6-3 300. https://t.co/4l0clLLyOg #NFLDraft— Draft A Center (@draftacenter) February 9, 2019
Video of the day
——
