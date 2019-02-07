Ticker
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 7

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Porter Rooks aims to recruit others for NC State

• The Wolfpacker — Commitment analysis: Running back Delbert Mimms III

• The Wolfpacker — NC State lands commitment from RB Delbert Mimms III

• The Wolfpacker — Cecil Powell breaks down his decision to commit to NC State

• The Wolfpacker — Commitment analysis: Safety Cecil Powell

• The Wolfpacker — February signing No. 3: Safety Cecil Powell

• The Wolfpacker — February signing No. 2: Three-star RB Jordan Houston

• The Wolfpacker — February signing No. 1: Grad transfer WR Tabari Hines

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State and UNC make more money from sports than ever, but coaching costs outpace gains

• Raleigh News & Observer — Wolfpack woes continue with lopsided loss to UNC. This time, it was the defense.

• Raleigh News & Observer — UNC, N.C. State, ECU and NC Central add to rosters on National Signing Day

• Greensboro News-Record — ACC's Nora Lynn Finch chosen for Women's Basketball Hall of Fame

• Winston-Salem Journal — Houston Fancher, former App State men's basketball coach, on helping the N.C. State women's program

• Technician — Men's basketball takeaways: Consistency lacking in losing streak

• Technician — Men's basketball looks to bounce back at Pitt

• Technician — NC State softball looks to have a home run season

• Technician — Wolfpack wrestling prepares for top-25 battle against Pittsburgh

• Technician — Wolfpack tennis teams look to stay hot

• GoPack.com — #Pack19 Signing Day Central

• GoPack.com — #9 Wolfpack Visits #24 Florida State Thursday Evening

• GoPack.com — Women's Tennis Checks in at No. 10 in USTA Rankings

• GoPack.com — #PackMentality Pop-Ins Podcast: Ep. 40 - Pitt Dual Preview & Jamel Morris

• GoPack.com — Evans, Henes Named ACC Performers of the Week

Tweets of the day

Video of the day

