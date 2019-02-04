The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 4
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Ask five: Charles Grevious of GoBlackKnights.com on Boo Corrigan
• The Wolfpacker — Photo gallery: NC State falls to Virginia Tech
• The Wolfpacker — Postgame reflections
• Raleigh News & Observer — Fewer points, but a win. How NC State beat Duke in the 1968 ACC tournament by scoring 12 points.
• Raleigh News & Observer — UNC knocks off previously unbeaten and seventh-ranked N.C. State
• Durham Herald-Sun — UNC’s Sylvia Hatchell tells her team ‘y’all are good’ after victory over NC State
• Technician — Women's basketball falls to UNC-Chapel Hill for first loss of season
• GoPack.com — #7 Wolfpack Falls to Rival Tar Heels
• GoPack.com — Pack Opens Spring Season at Sea Best Invitational
Tweets of the day
3️⃣ seasons as a #PackPro— NC State Football (@PackFootball) February 3, 2019
3️⃣ Super Bowl starts
1️⃣st time in @NFL history
Congrats to @JosephThuney #SBLIII pic.twitter.com/rRqdS5ECQD
Joe Thuney having a really nice game for the @Patriots #SuperBowl— Cole Cubelic (@colecubelic) February 4, 2019
joe thuney and shaq mason are so good, man. invest in OL, hope they stay healthy and coach them (extremely) well. Easy, right?— Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) February 4, 2019
North Carolina State University..#WPN 🐺❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/YlXU17n9C3— ¹¹ (@JoshDowns_) February 4, 2019
Video of the day
