The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 29
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Pittsburgh
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker war room
• The Wolfpacker — Levi Jones is ready to get on the field for NC State
• Raleigh News & Observer — New coordinator, new offense, lots of learning this spring for NC State football
• Wilmington Star-News — N.C. State tends to have close games with Pittsburgh
• GoPack.com — Stewart Wins Third Consecutive 100 Back ACC Title
• GoPack.com — Chmiel Earns All-ACC Honors at Day 2 of ACC Indoor Championships
• GoPack.com — Pack Hosts Pitt Saturday at PNC Arena
• GoPack.com — #Pack9 Takes Down Iowa In First Road Test Of Season
• GoPack.com — Pack Hits Five Homers in 12-2 Win
• Technician — Women's tennis improves to 3-0 in conference play
• Technician — Baseball beats Iowa 10-6 behind Patrick Bailey’s two homers
• Technician — Softball hits five home runs, wins first game of weekend tournament
• Technician — Women’s basketball finishes regular season in Charlottesville
Tweets of the day
I've been throwing around the "don't lose". Well today is a Must Win for NC State.— Josh Goodson (@joshwgoodson) February 29, 2020
I don't even agree with the importance of it but it appears the only outlier NC State has right now is Q3 losses.
Would rather have the high end amount of good State has vs the bad
See many defensive similarities in NC State signee Shakeel Moore to former WVU Star PG Joe Mazzulla who helped lead his team to Final 4.— BIG SH🏀TS (@BigShotsNation) February 29, 2020
Shakeel controls games w/ his D pressure+ instincts & has will to win. Plays w/burst off bounce & can finish on,through or around U at the rim pic.twitter.com/yN8oJyTt0r
Josh Hall (NC State) makes hard plays/shots look easy on his drives. At 6’9 glides to the rim finishing with touch + elite ability to make adjustments quickly in air to complete plays. Active length, handles, hits Footwork, shot maker ...future 🐺 already intrigues NBA scouts https://t.co/JbtWnbItQx— BIG SH🏀TS (@BigShotsNation) February 29, 2020
Surprised our Canadian senior with her country's national anthem. @acekonig's reaction is priceless ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IgpAiDskjK— #8 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) February 28, 2020
——
