The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 28
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Levi Jones is ready to get on the field for NC State
• The Wolfpacker — NC State quarterback Devin Leary is ready to attack the spring
• The Wolfpacker — NC State opened spring practice Thursday
• The Wolfpacker — Around the diamond: NC State Wolfpack baseball stays undefeated
• The Wolfpacker — NC State OC Tim Beck knows what he wants in quarterback
• Raleigh News & Observer — He has a 91 mph fastball and signed with NC State. Will he land in the MLB Draft instead?
• GoPack.com — Well-Balanced Attack Leads #8 NC State to Win Over Syracuse in Regular-Season Home Finale
• GoPack.com — Softball Welcomes #24/25 James Madison, Lehigh and North Carolina A&T
• GoPack.com — Korstanje Wins 50 Free on Second Day at #ACCSD Championship
• GoPack.com — #Pack9 Set For First Road Trip Of The Season At CambriaCollegeClassic
• GoPack.com — Fisher and Peterson Earn GARC Honors
• Technician — Women’s basketball seniors leave legacy of winning
• Technician — Wolfpack snaps home losing streak, beats Syracuse on senior night
• Technician — By the numbers: Women’s basketball vs. Syracuse
• Technician — Wolfpack softball hosts NC State Invitational this weekend
• Technician — Men’s tennis finishes nonconference play with weekend doubleheader
Tweets of the day
Favorite moment from @PackWomensBball #SeniorNight was playing #OCanada to honor @acekonig, @CityofSurrey #BritishColumbia native whose family came to celebrate her storied career— Patrick Kinas (@PatrickKinas) February 28, 2020
Classy decision @PackAthletics!
Hope to see her in #Tokyo w/@TeamCanada in July#My2ndFavoriteAnthem pic.twitter.com/sJR7w1Ra1G
Great game at @BigShotsNation— Andrew Slater (@Andrew__Slater) February 28, 2020
Between @MoravianPrep & @kyaspireacademy
Aspire wins 66-65 on a game-winning 3
Standouts:
Aspire
Kai Steinman’20 20 (6 3s)
Mouhamed Lamine Mbaye’21🇸🇳 15
Gethro Muscadin (Kansas) 6
Moravian:
Josh Hall 19
Shakeel Moore (NCSU) 17
Javarzia Belton 13 pic.twitter.com/cMa32DG2jD
Bad photo but Kevin Keatts is here at Apex Friendship to watch commit Nick Farrar from the Patriots. pic.twitter.com/6HnIznUayb— Jonathan Bym (@Jonathan_Bym) February 28, 2020
In what was one of, if not the best, high school basketball game and environment I’ve ever seen, Lumberton made the plays late to down Apex Friendship and move on to face Garner in the 3rd round. https://t.co/ERJkd7kGN1— Jonathan Bym (@Jonathan_Bym) February 28, 2020
.@PassBreon scores 21 PTS as #4 @ReidsvilleBB defeats #13 Whiteville 79-61💥#Playoffs🏀#Triad— Game of Inches-High School Sports (@GameofInchesHSS) February 28, 2020
➖@AuldonEdwards & Jacob Marshall each scored 16 PTS🔥 pic.twitter.com/UtxcNCNldo
Video of the day
——
• Talk about it inside The State of Basketball
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook