The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 27
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Joe Bamisile checks out NC State for first time
• The Wolfpacker — Notes & Nuggets: New NC State Wolfpack football assistants meet the media
• The Wolfpacker — Jeffrey Gunter explains his decision to transfer to NC State
• The Wolfpacker — Payton Wilson medically cleared, but process will be slow
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker pre-spring projected NC State depth chart: Offense
• The Wolfpacker — Coastal Carolina transfer Jeffrey Gunter coming to NC State
• The Wolfpacker — Anthony Carter impressed with NC State
• The Wolfpacker — NC State moves to the top for junior Joseph Johnson
• Technician — Women’s tennis hosts archrival UNC-Chapel Hill Wednesday
• Technician — Wolfpack looks to build on momentum against Louisville as postseason approaches
• Technician — Big beach weekend propels Pack to Campbell
• GoPack.com — Pack Men Ready for Action at ACC Championships
• GoPack.com — #11 NC State Hosts #1 UNC-CH in Conference Clash Wednesday
• GoPack.com — Nordberg Named ACC Co-Player Of The Week
• GoPack.com — #10 NC State to Conclude Road Stretch at Campbell Wednesday
• GoPack.com — @PackWrestle Finishes #10 in Final NWCA Coaches’ Poll
Tweets of the day
Recruitment is still 100% open... #RespectMyDecison pic.twitter.com/RhSKnbf7yb— Tommy Guajardo (@GuajardoTlee) February 26, 2019
I’m coming home! Blessed to say I’m committed to NC State 🔴🐺 pic.twitter.com/ebFDOKj4BS— #94 (@jgunter94) February 26, 2019
NEW VIDEO: Knightdale's Jalen McDonald dunks all over an Overhills defender https://t.co/xfqvCxYTAN pic.twitter.com/2WkHUvdN0l— HighSchoolOT.com (@highschoolot) February 27, 2019
5'10 2020 Jalen Cone (Walkertown) has 40 points, 5 assists and 8 rebounds in win tonight. Louisville was in attendance #NCTop80 pic.twitter.com/Y0sLr5HHdv— Phenom Hoop Report (@Phenom_Hoops) February 27, 2019
——
