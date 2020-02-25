News More News
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 25

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, Feb. 25.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker’s pre-spring projected NC State depth chart: Offense

• The Wolfpacker — NC State aims to bring toughness for rematch at UNC

• The Wolfpacker — New corners coach Brian Mitchell likes NC State’s depth

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting North Carolina

• Raleigh News & Observer — The key to the NC State-UNC rematch? Which team will play loose and free

• Raleigh News & Observer — Roy Williams uncertain of Garrison Brooks’ status for Tuesday’s game against NC State

• Raleigh News & Observer — Cancer survivors honored in NC State’s annual Play4Kay game

• Raleigh News & Observer — Duke continues to roll, knocks off No. 8 NC State in Reynolds

• Burlington Times-News — Wolfpack balances hindsight in focusing on Tar Heels

• Burlington Times-News — Area Colleges: Duke women upset Wolfpack; Blue Devils post baseball shutout

• Technician — Wofpack’s struggles continue as it loses Play4Kay game

• Technician — By the numbers: Women’s basketball vs. Duke

• Technician — Wolfpack softball set to open ACC play against Duke

• Technician — Softball receiving contributions from everywhere in historic start

• Technician — Commentary: Men’s basketball may need to look ahead to ACC Tournament to get into the big dance

• Technician — Baseball set to take on UNCW in last game of homestand

• Technician — Men’s soccer set for tough slate of spring games in Spring Soccer Cup

• Technician — By the numbers: Baseball vs. Tennessee Tech series

• GoPack.com — Pack visits Chapel Hill to face Tar Heels Tuesday night

• GoPack.com — Devon Daniels named ACC Player of the Week

• GoPack.com — #Pack9 closes eight-game home stand with UNCW Tuesday

• GoPack.com — Devonte Brown tabbed Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Week

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

