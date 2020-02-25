The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 25
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker’s pre-spring projected NC State depth chart: Offense
• The Wolfpacker — NC State aims to bring toughness for rematch at UNC
• The Wolfpacker — New corners coach Brian Mitchell likes NC State’s depth
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting North Carolina
• Raleigh News & Observer — The key to the NC State-UNC rematch? Which team will play loose and free
• Raleigh News & Observer — Roy Williams uncertain of Garrison Brooks’ status for Tuesday’s game against NC State
• Raleigh News & Observer — Cancer survivors honored in NC State’s annual Play4Kay game
• Raleigh News & Observer — Duke continues to roll, knocks off No. 8 NC State in Reynolds
• Burlington Times-News — Wolfpack balances hindsight in focusing on Tar Heels
• Burlington Times-News — Area Colleges: Duke women upset Wolfpack; Blue Devils post baseball shutout
• Technician — Wofpack’s struggles continue as it loses Play4Kay game
• Technician — By the numbers: Women’s basketball vs. Duke
• Technician — Wolfpack softball set to open ACC play against Duke
• Technician — Softball receiving contributions from everywhere in historic start
• Technician — Commentary: Men’s basketball may need to look ahead to ACC Tournament to get into the big dance
• Technician — Baseball set to take on UNCW in last game of homestand
• Technician — Men’s soccer set for tough slate of spring games in Spring Soccer Cup
• Technician — By the numbers: Baseball vs. Tennessee Tech series
• GoPack.com — Pack visits Chapel Hill to face Tar Heels Tuesday night
• GoPack.com — Devon Daniels named ACC Player of the Week
• GoPack.com — #Pack9 closes eight-game home stand with UNCW Tuesday
• GoPack.com — Devonte Brown tabbed Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Week
Tweets Of The Day
Thanks to #WPN, our @NCState university community, local businesses and countless others, we raised $356,701.5 for the @KayYowFund at tonight’s game.— #8 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) February 25, 2020
Always fighting, never alone. pic.twitter.com/T3zyiMVBxC
"A lot of the tradition and a lot of the passion for women's basketball at @NCState really begins with Kay Yow."— NCAA Women’s Basketball (@ncaawbb) February 24, 2020
Dr. Randy Woodson, chancellor at NC State, reflects on the importance of Kay Yow and the kind of person she was. #Play4Kay#ncaaW | @PackWomensBball x @KayYowFund pic.twitter.com/46oRhwY1f6
UNC opens as a 2.5 pt favorite vs NC State— Josh Goodson (@joshwgoodson) February 24, 2020
Devon Daniels is our Player of the Week!— ACC Men's Basketball (@accmbb) February 24, 2020
His averages against two Top 10 teams last week:
🔥 21.5 points
💪 9.0 rebounds
🤝 2.0 assists
🔓 1.5 steals pic.twitter.com/pewrWAzwp9
I did my job you can tell by their faces 🙏🏾💯🐺 #blessed #humble pic.twitter.com/2WpQ8Q848v— Claude Larkins Jr (@C_larkinsjr) February 24, 2020
🐺 NC STATE SHOWING LOVE @coachwiles pic.twitter.com/dSXbhCFtPI— big t ⁹⁰ (@TyrionI27) February 25, 2020
Add a little #HTT to your summer plans— NC State Football (@PackFootball) February 24, 2020
🔗 https://t.co/tZ1H6Z4ADz pic.twitter.com/yoc1XEjC5N
When you have a big week at the plate, this is what happens.— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) February 24, 2020
📰https://t.co/xkNfRg53SD pic.twitter.com/KirXx4EDma
Looking like a great day for some ⚾️ in Raleigh! pic.twitter.com/O2MvWJ0pmx— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) February 25, 2020
Nineteen UNDEFEATED teams remain after two weeks 👀 pic.twitter.com/dRi5t2brFY— 11Point7: The College Baseball Podcast 🎙 (@11point7) February 25, 2020
Video Of The Day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook