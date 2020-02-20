News More News
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 20

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Thursday, Feb. 20.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — NC State basketball’s deal with the Devils

• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State’s win over No. 6 Duke

• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: Strong start powers NC State past Duke

• The Wolfpacker — Video reel: NC State 88, Duke 66

• The Wolfpacker — NC State locker room report

• The Wolfpacker — Debbie Antonelli is shooting for a cause

• The Wolfpacker — Around the diamond: NC State baseball starts 4-0

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker’s weekly NET report

• Associated Press — Markell Johnson, Devon Daniels help NC State rout Duke

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State beating Duke shows what might have been. And maybe what still could be.

• Raleigh News & Observer — Perfect storm. NC State downs Duke at PNC Arena. Again.

• Raleigh News & Observer — ‘It’s not going to define us.’ No .6 Duke vows to learn from another loss at NC State

• Burlington Times-News — Wolfpack devours Duke

• Burlington Times-News — Without hunger pains, Blue Devils left queasy by Wolfpack

• Greensboro News & Record — Ed Hardin: State kicks Duke and reboots its entire season

• Technician — Play4Kay game a celebration of life, time of remembrance

• Technician — NC State students celebrate men’s basketball’s 2020 upset over No. 6 Duke

• Technician — Wolfpack baseball faces Tennessee Tech in second weekend series

• Technician — Men’s golf finds top eight in Puerto Rico, women tie for sixth in New Orleans

• Technician — By the numbers: Men’s basketball vs. No. 6 Duke

• GoPack.com — Career-highs from Daniels and Johnson spark Pack to big win over #6 Duke

• GoPack.com — Brady becomes ACC Champion, women notch second-place finishes on first day of ACC Championships

• GoPack.com — #10 Pack hits the road to take on Hurricanes

• GoPack.com — #3 @Packwrestle wraps up regular season at Duke Friday night

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack set for pair of weekend meets

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

——

{{ article.author_name }}