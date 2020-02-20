The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 20
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Thursday, Feb. 20.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State basketball’s deal with the Devils
• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State’s win over No. 6 Duke
• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: Strong start powers NC State past Duke
• The Wolfpacker — Video reel: NC State 88, Duke 66
• The Wolfpacker — NC State locker room report
• The Wolfpacker — Debbie Antonelli is shooting for a cause
• The Wolfpacker — Around the diamond: NC State baseball starts 4-0
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker’s weekly NET report
• Associated Press — Markell Johnson, Devon Daniels help NC State rout Duke
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State beating Duke shows what might have been. And maybe what still could be.
• Raleigh News & Observer — Perfect storm. NC State downs Duke at PNC Arena. Again.
• Raleigh News & Observer — ‘It’s not going to define us.’ No .6 Duke vows to learn from another loss at NC State
• Burlington Times-News — Wolfpack devours Duke
• Burlington Times-News — Without hunger pains, Blue Devils left queasy by Wolfpack
• Greensboro News & Record — Ed Hardin: State kicks Duke and reboots its entire season
• Technician — Play4Kay game a celebration of life, time of remembrance
• Technician — NC State students celebrate men’s basketball’s 2020 upset over No. 6 Duke
• Technician — Wolfpack baseball faces Tennessee Tech in second weekend series
• Technician — Men’s golf finds top eight in Puerto Rico, women tie for sixth in New Orleans
• Technician — By the numbers: Men’s basketball vs. No. 6 Duke
• GoPack.com — Career-highs from Daniels and Johnson spark Pack to big win over #6 Duke
• GoPack.com — Brady becomes ACC Champion, women notch second-place finishes on first day of ACC Championships
• GoPack.com — #10 Pack hits the road to take on Hurricanes
• GoPack.com — #3 @Packwrestle wraps up regular season at Duke Friday night
Tweets Of The Day
#WPN & @NCState Students, I loved the atmosphere tonight at @PNCArena. You were passionate, energetic & LOUD.— Kevin Keatts (@CoachKeattsNCSU) February 20, 2020
This is YOUR TEAM!
Let's Pack PNC again on Saturday.
Duke's 22-point loss to NC State tonight is its largest loss to an unranked opponent in the Mike Krzyzewski era 🤯 #SCFacts pic.twitter.com/xR0m2ZTjFi— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 20, 2020
22-point win over Duke is NC State's largest win over a top-10 team since 1965 (beat Saint Joseph's by 22) and tied for their 2nd-largest win ever against an AP top-10 team.— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 20, 2020
It is also tied for the 2nd-largest margin of defeat by any AP-ranked Duke squad vs an unranked opponent. pic.twitter.com/Ce6iK4w2Ht
Coach K: "Markell Johnson, when he plays like that they are an elite team."— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) February 20, 2020
The storming of the court. pic.twitter.com/KVc6ZpNt2E— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) February 20, 2020
Been a very long time since Duke has been dominated like this from tip to finish.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 20, 2020
No effort. No intensity.
NC State has now put itself in position to be in position.
Coach K: “NC State was terrific - it was a game they needed and they played like they needed it. It was our worst game, but they made us look that way. They were the hungrier team and it showed up right from the beginning.”— Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) February 20, 2020
I didn’t make it all the way to half court! But sure did love the atmosphere!!! Brings back good memories. Great game by the pack and great job Wolfpack nation representing tonight! #Wolfpackinthehouse https://t.co/r6tbNuzCVE— Scott Wood (@ScottWood15) February 20, 2020
NC State's locker room was HYPED after upsetting No. 6 Duke by 22 points 🗣— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 20, 2020
(via @PackMensBball)pic.twitter.com/rCy3k4IQLI
As a player, these are the games you never forget! Years from now @PackMensBball players will remember every shot, every bounce, every possession...and the noise in their house. Thanks for letting me remember and relive! #DUKEvsNCST #NCState 🏀 🐺— Terry Gannon (@terrygannon83) February 20, 2020
Video Of The Day
——
