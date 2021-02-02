The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 2
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, Feb. 2.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: Pack earns second top-ranked win, defeats No. 1 Louisville 74-60
• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: Wes Moore and NC State players after win over No. 1 Louisville
• The Wolfpacker — Social media reaction: Wolfpack women’s basketball beats No. 1, again
• The Wolfpacker — Senior returns: The impact on Wolfpack football
• The Wolfpacker — Women’s Basketball Notebook: No. 4 NC State to face No. 1 Louisville
• The Wolfpacker — Kevin Keatts reflects on Syracuse loss, previews upcoming Virginia game
• The Wolfpacker — What they’re saying about NC State basketball’s loss at Syracuse
• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: NC State head coach Kevin Keatts Monday presser
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpacker Postgame Reflections Podcast: NC State at Syracuse
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State women’s basketball team beats No. 1 again. This time, it was Louisville.
• Fayetteville Observer — No. 4 NC State women top Louisville for 2nd win over No. 1
• Fayetteville Observer — Even without fans, home-court advantage means more this season in the ACC
• Technician — Wolfpack welcomes ACC leaders, No. 14 Virginia, to PNC Arena on Wednesday
• Technician — NC State track and field sees personal records, nationally relevant scores in Virginia Beach Challenge
• Technician — No. 4 women’s basketball runs it back, defeats another No. 1-ranked team
• GoPack.com — No. 4 Pack upends No. 1 Louisville for second top-ranked victory
• GoPack.com— Easton Paxton leads Sea Best Invitational after two rounds
• GoPack.com — Elisssa Cunane named to Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 list
• GoPack.com — Raina Perez named one of 10 finalists for Lieberman Award
Tweets Of The Day
The No. 1, 2, 3 and 4 teams in AP women’s top 25 all now have one loss. The No. 1 and 2 teams’ loss came on their home courts to No. 4 team, whose one loss was in OT without its best player.— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) February 2, 2021
All things being same after the weekend, No. 4 team, which is NC State, should be No. 1.
.@WolfpackWes always says it best.#GoPack // #WeWin pic.twitter.com/NIs9kFlOC7— #4 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) February 2, 2021
They made us #4 pic.twitter.com/bjBbaATstj— #QBU Barstool Pack (@BarstoolPack) February 2, 2021
Starts at the top! This guy just led his team to a win over the #1 team in the country and he is helping unload the plane. #nojobtoosmall pic.twitter.com/Gbr1yx6m8R— Houston Fancher (@CoachFancher) February 2, 2021
We can't wait to see @NCStateBaseball shortstop Jose Torres flash the leather this spring.— Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) February 2, 2021
MLB scouting departments voted Torres as the best infield defender + best infield arm of any draft prospect.
Full list: https://t.co/QSGzOJWsZE pic.twitter.com/SJ5CED7T4L
Blessed to receive an offer from NC State University! Go Wolfpack 🐺! @ustinShelton @AnthonyZehyoue pic.twitter.com/ZynHoiRVak— Anto Saka (@ASaka2022) February 1, 2021
Blessed to receive my 3rd D1 🅾️ffer from NC State❤️🤍@coachwiles @StateCoachD Thanks for believing in me‼️@CoachP_eterson#1Pack1Goal #ACCFootball 🐺 pic.twitter.com/UDz0YQiHeM— Monteque Rhames II (@MRhames31) February 1, 2021
Blessed to receive a ⭕️ffer from NC State 🔴⚪️ @coachwiles @StateCoachD Thanks for believing in me‼️@CoachP_eterson#1Pack1Goal #ACCFootball 🐺 @PackFootball@HamiltonESPN@NCAAFNation247@RivalsFriedman@realchadricardo@247sports@briandohn247@swiltfong247@sumtergamecocks pic.twitter.com/NIBaF30yZX— Davin Jackson (@DavinJackson12) February 1, 2021
NC State is supposed to play at Boston College on Saturday. https://t.co/Hot9L8e7Az— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) February 1, 2021
For #BlackHistoryMonth we are honoring our #PackPioneers.— NC State Football (@PackFootball) February 1, 2021
First up: Marcus Martin#HTT pic.twitter.com/5dlU8pQWQM
Video Of The Day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook