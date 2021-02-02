 The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 2
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 2

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, Feb. 2.



NC State Wolfpack women's basketball Elissa Cunane
Junior center Elissa Cunane made her return to the court in the Pack's win over No. 1 Louisville. (NC State media relations)

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: Pack earns second top-ranked win, defeats No. 1 Louisville 74-60

• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: Wes Moore and NC State players after win over No. 1 Louisville

• The Wolfpacker — Social media reaction: Wolfpack women’s basketball beats No. 1, again

• The Wolfpacker — Senior returns: The impact on Wolfpack football

• The Wolfpacker — Women’s Basketball Notebook: No. 4 NC State to face No. 1 Louisville

• The Wolfpacker — Kevin Keatts reflects on Syracuse loss, previews upcoming Virginia game

• The Wolfpacker — What they’re saying about NC State basketball’s loss at Syracuse

• The Wolfpacker — WATCH: NC State head coach Kevin Keatts Monday presser

• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpacker Postgame Reflections Podcast: NC State at Syracuse

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State women’s basketball team beats No. 1 again. This time, it was Louisville.

• Fayetteville Observer — No. 4 NC State women top Louisville for 2nd win over No. 1

• Fayetteville Observer — Even without fans, home-court advantage means more this season in the ACC

• Technician — Wolfpack welcomes ACC leaders, No. 14 Virginia, to PNC Arena on Wednesday

• Technician — NC State track and field sees personal records, nationally relevant scores in Virginia Beach Challenge

• Technician — No. 4 women’s basketball runs it back, defeats another No. 1-ranked team

• GoPack.com — No. 4 Pack upends No. 1 Louisville for second top-ranked victory

• GoPack.com— Easton Paxton leads Sea Best Invitational after two rounds

• GoPack.com — Elisssa Cunane named to Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 list

• GoPack.com — Raina Perez named one of 10 finalists for Lieberman Award

Tweets Of The Day 

Video Of The Day

