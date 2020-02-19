The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 19
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Wednesday, Feb. 19.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker podcast from Amedeo’s: Discussing Pack hoops with C.L. Brown
• The Wolfpacker — NC State aiming to boost NCAA Tournament resume vs. Duke
• The Wolfpacker — Elite 2022 talent Travis Shaw talks NC State
• The Wolfpacker — NC State’s top football recruiting needs on defense
• Raleigh News & Observer — Duke and Florida State are potential NCAA tournament play-in games for NC State
• Raleigh News & Observer — Next up for red-hot Duke: a trip to Raleigh and a date with the Pack
• Technician — Commentary: Time for Markell Johnson to play his best ball
• Technician — NC State wrestling looks to close season undefeated
• Technician — NC State rifle going to NCAA Qualifier for shot at National Championship
• Technician — Women’s tennis prepares for weekend ACC road trip to South Bend and Louisville
• Technician — Women’s basketball looks to get back on track against Miami
• Technician — Packed weekend ahead for NC State gymnastics
• Technician — Baseball picks up first midweek win of season over Longwood
• GoPack.com — Pack hosts #6 Duke Wednesday at PNC Arena
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack defeats Lancers, moves to 4-0 on the year
• GoPack.com — Softball hosts Elon for first midweek contest
• GoPack.com — NC State set to compete at ACC Championship
• GoPack.com — Sangkapong turns in career best showing at Allstate Sugar Bowl Intercollegiate
Tweets Of The Day
ᴀʟʟ ᴡᴇ ɢᴏᴛ. — NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) February 19, 2020
Wolfpack vs. Blue Devils. #WPN pic.twitter.com/lrvEWylODF
WEDNESDAY'S GAMES TO WATCH:— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 19, 2020
Butler at Seton Hall
Syracuse at Louisville
Michigan at Rutgers
Duke at NC State
Villanova at DePaul
Bubble Teams to track today:— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 19, 2020
Cincinnati (UCF)
ETSU (Furman)
Memphis (ECU)
Richmond (George Mason)
Virginia (BC)
Georgetown (PC)
NC State (Duke)
Indiana (At Minnesota)
Minnesota (Indiana)
Mississippi State (South Carolina)
South Carolina (Mississippi State)
Utah State (Wyoming)
2-19 AM— Josh Goodson (@joshwgoodson) February 19, 2020
Duke is a 7 pt favorite vs NC State. Last 5 times Duke is at least a 6 pt road favorite vs State, Duke is just 2-3 straight up and 1-4 ATS
God1st! Blessed to receive a offer from NC State. Thank you Coach Keatts and staff. Whatever God has for you, NO ONE can change!! Stay FOCUSED ON GOD AND YOUR GRIND! @ North Carolina https://t.co/o2Gf58Uhg7— Marquise (MJ) Rice (@MJrice_1) February 18, 2020
These are the visits I have set for my spring break.— Tristan Bounds (@bounds_tristan) February 19, 2020
March 7 UVA
March 10 Vanderbilt
March 18 Duke
March 19 Wake Forest
March 20 NC State
March 21 VT
I'm thankful that God has put me in this position to even have these options. Although my recruitment is still open, I will be focusing on these 8 schools at the moment... Please respect my decision #252Made #HavelockFootball @DonCallahanIC @RivalsFriedman pic.twitter.com/7J1ky1npHQ— Kamarro Edmonds (@KamEdmonds2021) February 19, 2020
Raleigh is a WRESTLING city! @PackWrestle wins #NCAAWrestling Team of the Week honors after earning another top-ten victory and staying undefeated #PackMentality pic.twitter.com/BxCObAxz8m— NCAA Wrestling (@ncaawrestling) February 18, 2020
🐺🤼♂️ | R-Fr. Jarrett Trombley was named the ACC Wrestler of the Week after his first-period PIN sealed the @PackWrestle victory over #7 Va. Tech.— NC State Wrestling 🤼♂️ (@PackWrestle) February 18, 2020
4 from NC State have won the award a combined 7 times, including the last 3 weeks!#PackMentality
📰 https://t.co/tay3JhsdBH pic.twitter.com/SibOPTb5Wi
Highest ranking in program history! #GoPack🐺🐺🎾 pic.twitter.com/cnsXjCvNpK— NC State W. Tennis 🐺🎾 (@PackWTennis) February 19, 2020
Video Of The Day
You found out he can play on Valentine's Day, but did you know @H_Josh44 can sing too? Check out the story of this unique talent ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/fFJURAKoDM— NC State Football (@PackFootball) February 18, 2020
