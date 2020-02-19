News More News
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 19

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Wednesday, Feb. 19.

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker podcast from Amedeo’s: Discussing Pack hoops with C.L. Brown

• The Wolfpacker — NC State aiming to boost NCAA Tournament resume vs. Duke

• The Wolfpacker — Elite 2022 talent Travis Shaw talks NC State

• The Wolfpacker — NC State’s top football recruiting needs on defense

• Raleigh News & Observer — Duke and Florida State are potential NCAA tournament play-in games for NC State

• Raleigh News & Observer — Next up for red-hot Duke: a trip to Raleigh and a date with the Pack

• Technician — Commentary: Time for Markell Johnson to play his best ball

• Technician — NC State wrestling looks to close season undefeated

• Technician — NC State rifle going to NCAA Qualifier for shot at National Championship

• Technician — Women’s tennis prepares for weekend ACC road trip to South Bend and Louisville

• Technician — Women’s basketball looks to get back on track against Miami

• Technician — Packed weekend ahead for NC State gymnastics

• Technician — Baseball picks up first midweek win of season over Longwood

• GoPack.com — Pack hosts #6 Duke Wednesday at PNC Arena

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack defeats Lancers, moves to 4-0 on the year

• GoPack.com — Softball hosts Elon for first midweek contest

• GoPack.com — NC State set to compete at ACC Championship

• GoPack.com — Sangkapong turns in career best showing at Allstate Sugar Bowl Intercollegiate

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

{{ article.author_name }}