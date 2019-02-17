Ticker
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Feb. 17

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Sunday, Feb. 17.

What they're saying

"I’m proud of the way my guys competed but we have to get a little tougher because we aren’t the biggest team."
— Kevin Keatts

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: Kevin Keatts lamented Wolfpack neded more ‘toughness’

• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State’s 94-78 loss at Duke

• The Wolfpacker — NC State locker room report

• The Wolfpacker — Video reel: No. 2 Duke 94, NC State 78

• Raleigh News & Observer — How do you stop Zion Williamson? NC State just the latest to have no answer for the Duke star

• Raleigh News & Observer — Zion Williamson’s 32 points, RJ Barrett’s triple-double lead No. 2 Duke past NC State

• Burlington Times-News — Double trouble: Duke’s duo of Barrett, Williamson gives Wolfpack fits

• Fayetteville Observer — Barrett, Williamson help Duke snap skid against Wolfpack

• Fayetteville Observer — Dennis Smith Jr. pulls out J. Cole’s Terry Sanford jersey for dunk

• Rocky Mount Telegram — Williamson, Barrett power Duke past Wolfpack

• Greensboro News & Record — Another night at the Duke Show: As hype grows, Blue Devils’ focus intensifies

• WRAL.com — No. 2 Duke, Zion Williamson too much for Wolfpack in 94-78 win

• Technician — Wolfpack overmatched by No. 2 Duke

• Technician — Wolfpack softball shut out by Nebraska, drops fourth in a row

• Technician — Pack women’s tennis cruises to two victories

• Technician — Explosive Wolfpack offense topples Bison in game two

• GoPack.com — No. 21 #Pack9 rolls past Bucknell 14-2 to clinch series

• GoPack.com — NC State gymnastics defeats UNC-CH Saturday, 195.850-193.700

Tweets of the day

Video of the day

——

