• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: Kevin Keatts lamented Wolfpack neded more ‘toughness’
• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State’s 94-78 loss at Duke
• The Wolfpacker — NC State locker room report
• The Wolfpacker — Video reel: No. 2 Duke 94, NC State 78
• Raleigh News & Observer — How do you stop Zion Williamson? NC State just the latest to have no answer for the Duke star
• Raleigh News & Observer — Zion Williamson’s 32 points, RJ Barrett’s triple-double lead No. 2 Duke past NC State
• Burlington Times-News — Double trouble: Duke’s duo of Barrett, Williamson gives Wolfpack fits
• Fayetteville Observer — Barrett, Williamson help Duke snap skid against Wolfpack
• Fayetteville Observer — Dennis Smith Jr. pulls out J. Cole’s Terry Sanford jersey for dunk
• Rocky Mount Telegram — Williamson, Barrett power Duke past Wolfpack
• Greensboro News & Record — Another night at the Duke Show: As hype grows, Blue Devils’ focus intensifies
• WRAL.com — No. 2 Duke, Zion Williamson too much for Wolfpack in 94-78 win
• Technician — Wolfpack overmatched by No. 2 Duke
• Technician — Wolfpack softball shut out by Nebraska, drops fourth in a row
• Technician — Pack women’s tennis cruises to two victories
• Technician — Explosive Wolfpack offense topples Bison in game two
• GoPack.com — No. 21 #Pack9 rolls past Bucknell 14-2 to clinch series
• GoPack.com — NC State gymnastics defeats UNC-CH Saturday, 195.850-193.700
No idea why UNC fans continue to fill my mentions about NC State, a team they claim not to care about https://t.co/76cP5pQmNd— Lauren Brownlow (@lebrownlow) February 17, 2019
.@PackGymnastics defeated UNC-Chapel Hill for the fourth time in a row.— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) February 17, 2019
📰https://t.co/GR0GpnAXOY#GoPack #ncsu pic.twitter.com/righ0PXtJX
It's an early morning wake up call for the #Pack9, as our game has been moved up to an 1⃣1⃣ a.m. first pitch...— #Pack9 ⚾️ (@NCStateBaseball) February 17, 2019
🆚 - Bucknell
📍 - #TheDoak
📺 - https://t.co/E9LEnEJSy3
📊 - https://t.co/OKm322oZab
🎟️ - https://t.co/8pzwMBqTCs #GoPack // #Pack9 pic.twitter.com/3JCfavaKq4
Very classy gesture of Duke to recognize and acknowledge @PackAthletics Director of Athletics @gopacknow on her upcoming retirement and a remarkable career.— Fred Demarest (@Fred_Demarest) February 16, 2019
Stephanie Glance of the Kay Yow Foundation donated one million dollars to the Duke Cancer Institute for research. The presentation was made during the NC State at Duke basketball game on Saturday evening. #fightcancer #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/X6bH6cP6qm— ABC11Charlie Mickens (@GameDayCharlie) February 17, 2019
When the big man's in the paint ... just throw it up ✈️— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 17, 2019
(📍@StateFarm) pic.twitter.com/qnnsu5C1j9
Updated ACC ...— Patrick Stevens (@D1scourse) February 17, 2019
1. Duke 11-1
2. UVa 10-2 (1-0 vs. UNC)
3. UNC 10-2
4. UL 9-4 (1-0 vs. VT)
5. VT 9-4
6. FSU 8-4 (1-0 vs. Cuse)
7. Cuse 8-4
8. NCSU 6-7
9. Clemson 5-7#TUESDAYINCHARLOTTE
10. BC 3-8
11. Miami 3-9 (1-0 vs. ND)
12. ND 3-9
13. GT 3-10
14. WF 2-10
15. Pitt 2-11
ICYMI - here's @drew_grantham of @packgymnastics scoring a career-best 9.925 in today's win over UNC-CH! // #GoPack #ncsu pic.twitter.com/15ZZ0W9jtb— NC State Athletics (@PackAthletics) February 17, 2019
Dennis Smith Jr. working with the Jr. NBA at all-star weekend just left his court to go join the kids in wheelchairs and is already teaching them about @PackAthletics @PackMensBball @ABC11_WTVD @jrnba @NBA pic.twitter.com/IM691vgKSk— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) February 15, 2019
Leap over @DwyaneWade, lob from @StephenCurry30...@Dennis1SmithJr with the bounce in #PhantomCam! pic.twitter.com/eqWlyLEZsF— NBA (@NBA) February 17, 2019
Dennis Smith Jr. flies over J. Cole #NBAAllStar— USA TODAY NBA (@usatodaynba) February 17, 2019
🎥: @NBAonTNT
pic.twitter.com/MGO7AYM1Q7
