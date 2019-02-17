It's an early morning wake up call for the #Pack9, as our game has been moved up to an 1⃣1⃣ a.m. first pitch...



🆚 - Bucknell

📍 - #TheDoak

📺 - https://t.co/E9LEnEJSy3

📊 - https://t.co/OKm322oZab

🎟️ - https://t.co/8pzwMBqTCs #GoPack // #Pack9 pic.twitter.com/3JCfavaKq4