The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 9
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Wednesday, Dec. 9.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — NC State is very high on 2022 forward Jai Smith’s list
• The Wolfpacker — Can NC State Wolfpack basketball make up games?
• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: NC State women’s basketball reaches No. 4 in latest AP poll
• The Wolfpacker — Top five plays from NC State vs. Georgia Tech
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack to close out non-conference action with Wednesday matchup against Elon
• GoPack.com — Beck nominated for 2020 Broyles Award
• GoPack.com — No. 4 NC State named NCAA Team of the Week
• GoPack.com — Trent Hidlay named USA Wrestling Athlete of the Week
Tweets Of The Day
December 8️⃣ #CFBPlayoff Selection Committee Rankings 🏈🏆— College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) December 9, 2020
2️⃣1️⃣. Colorado // @CUBuffsFootball
2️⃣2️⃣. Oklahoma State // @CowboyFB
2️⃣3️⃣. NC State // @PackFootball
2️⃣4️⃣. Tulsa // @TulsaFootball
2️⃣5️⃣. Missouri // @MizzouFootball
NC State has now been ranked in the CFP Top 25 in 3 of the last 4 seasons— NCSU Fan Page (@NCSUFanPage) December 9, 2020
December 8, 2020
No "if only" losses for #NCState this year? @giglio_OG agrees. Hear the full conversation and more on the "Best of The OG" podcast. https://t.co/MmeTc81vlK pic.twitter.com/hcn0ISpiDB— 99.9 The Fan (@999TheFan) December 8, 2020
𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟭 #𝗦𝗵𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗕𝗼𝘄𝗹 𝗦𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 🏈— East-West Shrine Bowl (@ShrineBowl) December 7, 2020
TE Cary Angeline from @PackFootball #1Pack1Goal | @caryangeline610
📰https://t.co/DPkTThaC0u pic.twitter.com/oda6ZYr0Qp
Congratulations to Terquavion Smith (@Tgetsbuckss23) from @FCHSsportsJags on being named to the #SI99!https://t.co/X4P2dAP4mg— SI All-American (@SIAllAmerican) December 7, 2020
UPDATED BRACKETOLOGY: https://t.co/xJgbHbzuHp— ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) December 8, 2020
** Stanford is No. 1 overall
** No. 1 seeds: Stanford, South Carolina, UConn, NC State
** Baylor falls to No. 2 seed and Oregon moves up to a No. 2 seed in all three versions
** Tennessee falls out of 48-team bracket pic.twitter.com/G0WIRbxA8e
Big fans of the Coaches Poll this week 😏#GoPack // #WeWin pic.twitter.com/sEGeqh20wc— #4 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) December 8, 2020
This was the 349th day that Duke and North Carolina both played on the same day in the last 25 seasons.— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 9, 2020
It's just the 6th in which they both lost by double-digits.
The last time it happened was on Jan. 6, 2018. Duke lost to NC State and UNC lost to Virginia. pic.twitter.com/UAABEvVXVu
NEW FALL REPORT: @PackSoftball— D1Softball (@D1Softball) December 8, 2020
After laying a strong foundation the past two seasons, NC State saw sure signs of progress this fall. https://t.co/rCPgGTdZ7F
Video Of The Day
"Dagummit!"— ESPN (@espn) December 8, 2020
Legendary trash talker Philip Rivers turns 39 today 😂
(via @NFLFilms) pic.twitter.com/Xz15UEoaro
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook