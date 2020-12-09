 The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 9
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Wednesday, Dec. 9.


NC State Wolfpack women's basketball coach Wes Moore
Wes Moore's women's basketball squad is back in action tonight. (Associated Press)

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — NC State is very high on 2022 forward Jai Smith’s list

• The Wolfpacker — Can NC State Wolfpack basketball make up games?

• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: NC State women’s basketball reaches No. 4 in latest AP poll

• The Wolfpacker — Top five plays from NC State vs. Georgia Tech

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack to close out non-conference action with Wednesday matchup against Elon

• GoPack.com — Beck nominated for 2020 Broyles Award

• GoPack.com — No. 4 NC State named NCAA Team of the Week

• GoPack.com — Trent Hidlay named USA Wrestling Athlete of the Week

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

