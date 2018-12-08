Ticker
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 8

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker war room

• The Wolfpacker — Podcast: Talking Gator Bowl and hoops

• The Wolfpacker — The final analysis: NC State's 2014 class was a big success

• Raleigh News & Observer — Eric Leak, former NC State football player, receives 18 month prison sentence for Medicaid fraud scheme

• Raleigh News & Observer — From unheralded tight end to top center, NC State’s Garrett Bradbury takes home national award

• Winston-Salem Journal — Flying high: Eagles knock off Pirates to reach next week's NCHSAA Class 4-A state championship

• GoPack.com — #10 Wolfpack Visits Hoyas Saturday Afternoon

• GoPack.com — Track and Field to Close Out 2018 at Clemson Opener

