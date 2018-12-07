The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 7
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Podcast: Talking Gator Bowl and hoops
• The Wolfpacker — The final analysis: NC State's 2014 class was a big success
• The Wolfpacker — Garrett Bradbury is the winner of the 2018 Rimington Award
• The Wolfpacker — Photo gallery: Dedication of James T. Valvano Arena at Heritage Game
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting NC State commit OT Triston Miller
• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: Fashion standout Kevin Keatts leads Wolfpack to win
• Technician — First and Tech 2018 Episode 15: Football wrap up
• Technician — Wolfpack's Bradbury wins Rimington Trophy as nation's top center
• GoPack.com — Bradbury Named Walter Camp First-Team All-American
• GoPack.com — Bradbury Wins 2018 Rimington Trophy
• GoPack.com — #10 Wolfpack Visits Hoyas Saturday Afternoon
• GoPack.com — Pack Gymnastics Exhibition Moved to Saturday at 4 PM
Tweets of the day
...17-NOVA, 18-KState, 19-Purd, 20-Neb, 21-IowaSt, 22-BUFF, 23-MissSt, 24-ArizSt, 25-Ind, 26-NCState, 27-Cuse, 28-Md, 29-Hou, 30-Creigh, 31-Iowa, 32-Okla, 33-Marq, 34-Lville, 35-Zona, 36-Flor, 37-CINCY, 38-StJohn, 39-Clem, 40-Texas, 41-Ucla, 43-ORE...— Joe Lunardi (@ESPNLunardi) December 6, 2018
What a night! @Gbradbury_11 follows up winning the Rimington Trophy by being named a Walter Camp First-Team All-American.— NC State Football (@PackFootball) December 7, 2018
📰 https://t.co/vDRBiOpiq1 pic.twitter.com/LFbd0IH1ln
——
