The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 6

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker.com
Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: Fashion standout Kevin Keatts leads Wolfpack to win

• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State basketball's 100-67 win over WCU

• The Wolfpacker — Video reel: NC State 100, Western Carolina 67

• The Wolfpacker — Devon Daniels leads Wolfpack in rout as arena renamed for Valvano

• The Wolfpacker — NC State locker room report

• The Wolfpacker — Box score: NC State crushes Western Carolina, 100-67

• The Wolfpacker — Five moments that helped define Jim Valvano's legacy at Reynolds Coliseum

• The Wolfpacker — Three NC State commits ranked in updated Rivals250

• The Wolfpacker — The 2018 freshman report: Who played and who is redshirting

• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commits in action — Week 16

• The Wolfpacker — All-ACC linebacker Germaine Pratt expected to skip the bowl game

• Raleigh News & Observer — Nostalgia tour a hit. NC State slams Western Carolina in return to Reynolds Coliseum

• Raleigh News & Observer — The Valvano name will always be attached to NC State’s Reynolds Coliseum

• Raleigh News & Observer — Those shoes worn by NC State’s Kevin Keatts

• Raleigh News & Observer — Valvano Arena dedicated at Reynolds Coliseum

• Raleigh News & Observer — Photo Gallery: NC State defeats Western Carolina at Valvano Arena

• Raleigh News & Observer — Chris Corchiani remembers NC State coach Jim Valvano

• Fayetteville Observer — Rodd Baxley: Valvano’s legacy lives on at N.C. State

• Burlington Times-News — Wolfpack pounces on Catamounts

• Winston-Salem Journal — N.C. State fans cheer Valvano once more

• Technician— Wolfpack's Pratt to skip Gator Bowl

• Technician — Women’s basketball comfortable at home in historic Reynolds Coliseum

• Technician — Wolfpack women's basketball throttles Hampton, improves to 9-0

• Technician — COMMENTARY: Make room for casual fans, bandwagoners

• Technician — COMMENTARY: Remembering the legacy of Jim Valvano

• Technician — Wolfpack routs Catamounts at Reynolds

• Technician — A look at NC State football’s new records

• GoPack.com — Arena at Reynolds Coliseum Officially Dedicated as James T. Valvano Arena

• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Defeats Catamounts in Heritage Game, 100-67

• GoPack.com — #10 Wolfpack Sinks Pirates 83-51 on Education Day

• GoPack.com — Pack to Kick Off Season with Red and White Exhibition

Tweets of the day

Video of the day

Quote of the day

"He was a great game coach, coaching by the seat of his pants, and I always love that I was able to coach against him. And he wanted to coach again. He wanted to coach badly because of his father. He was upset about the way he left N.C. State, upset about that part of his legacy."
— Former Georgia Tech coach Bobby Cremins on legendary ex-NC State coach Jim Valvano in the Raleigh News & Observer

