The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 6
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: Fashion standout Kevin Keatts leads Wolfpack to win
• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State basketball's 100-67 win over WCU
• The Wolfpacker — Video reel: NC State 100, Western Carolina 67
• The Wolfpacker — Devon Daniels leads Wolfpack in rout as arena renamed for Valvano
• The Wolfpacker — NC State locker room report
• The Wolfpacker — Box score: NC State crushes Western Carolina, 100-67
• The Wolfpacker — Five moments that helped define Jim Valvano's legacy at Reynolds Coliseum
• The Wolfpacker — Three NC State commits ranked in updated Rivals250
• The Wolfpacker — The 2018 freshman report: Who played and who is redshirting
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commits in action — Week 16
• The Wolfpacker — All-ACC linebacker Germaine Pratt expected to skip the bowl game
• Raleigh News & Observer — Nostalgia tour a hit. NC State slams Western Carolina in return to Reynolds Coliseum
• Raleigh News & Observer — The Valvano name will always be attached to NC State’s Reynolds Coliseum
• Raleigh News & Observer — Those shoes worn by NC State’s Kevin Keatts
• Raleigh News & Observer — Valvano Arena dedicated at Reynolds Coliseum
• Raleigh News & Observer — Photo Gallery: NC State defeats Western Carolina at Valvano Arena
• Raleigh News & Observer — Chris Corchiani remembers NC State coach Jim Valvano
• Fayetteville Observer — Rodd Baxley: Valvano’s legacy lives on at N.C. State
• Burlington Times-News — Wolfpack pounces on Catamounts
• Winston-Salem Journal — N.C. State fans cheer Valvano once more
• Technician— Wolfpack's Pratt to skip Gator Bowl
• Technician — Women’s basketball comfortable at home in historic Reynolds Coliseum
• Technician — Wolfpack women's basketball throttles Hampton, improves to 9-0
• Technician — COMMENTARY: Make room for casual fans, bandwagoners
• Technician — COMMENTARY: Remembering the legacy of Jim Valvano
• Technician — Wolfpack routs Catamounts at Reynolds
• Technician — A look at NC State football’s new records
• GoPack.com — Arena at Reynolds Coliseum Officially Dedicated as James T. Valvano Arena
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Defeats Catamounts in Heritage Game, 100-67
• GoPack.com — #10 Wolfpack Sinks Pirates 83-51 on Education Day
• GoPack.com — Pack to Kick Off Season with Red and White Exhibition
Tweets of the day
Tyler Jones-Hall of North Carolina State University has accepted the invitation to play in the 2019 East-West Shrine Game. #shrinegame @NCState pic.twitter.com/YIDseRvJRb— Shrine Game (@Shrine_Game) December 6, 2018
Really good early list for the Senior Bowl (https://t.co/YklH9pZWCR). It includes QBs Will Grier, Jarrett Stidham, Ryan Finley, Trace McSorley, Gardner Minshew II, and Clayton Thorson. So far https://t.co/tVn9Bp1aus— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 5, 2018
@JamiousGriffin Congrats to Jamious Griffin, Georgia's 2018 @Gatorade State Football Player of the Year. #GatoradePOY @RHSPackAttack pic.twitter.com/ZcbF6PquZY— Hudl (@Hudl) December 6, 2018
ACC Panic Room: After a month of basketball, the conference seems to have a stacked top and a wide bottom. https://t.co/UTn1gsqs3V pic.twitter.com/8nOcxGjrec— Joe Ho Ho Hovies (@joeovies) December 6, 2018
Video of the day
Quote of the day
——
