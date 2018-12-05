Ticker
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 5

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — All-ACC linebacker Germaine Pratt expected to skip the bowl game

• The Wolfpacker — NC State hosts Western Carolina in Heritage Game

• The Wolfpacker — Photo gallery: Recruits at the East Carolina game

• The Wolfpacker — What to track between now and signing day for NC State

• The Wolfpacker — Five NC State players earn AP first-team All-ACC honors

• The Wolfpacker — Podcast: The Chuck Amato Show — Episode 15

• Technician — NC State football approaches critical offseason

• Technician — Wolfpack to face Catamounts in Reynolds

• Technician — Wrestling shows dominance over Appalachian State

• GoPack.com — Pickrell Named to Second Consecutive AVCA All-Region Team

• GoPack.com — Pack Returns to Reynolds Coliseum for Annual Heritage Game

• GoPack.com — #10 Wolfpack Hosts Hampton Wednesday Morning on Education Day

• GoPack.com — @PackWrestle Wins First Eight Bouts in 29-9 Win over Appalachian State

• GoPack.com — Henes Named ACC Cross Country Coach of the Year

Tweets of the day

——

{{ article.author_name }}