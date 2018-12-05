The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 5
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — All-ACC linebacker Germaine Pratt expected to skip the bowl game
• The Wolfpacker — NC State hosts Western Carolina in Heritage Game
• The Wolfpacker — Photo gallery: Recruits at the East Carolina game
• The Wolfpacker — What to track between now and signing day for NC State
• The Wolfpacker — Five NC State players earn AP first-team All-ACC honors
• The Wolfpacker — Podcast: The Chuck Amato Show — Episode 15
• Technician — NC State football approaches critical offseason
• Technician — Wolfpack to face Catamounts in Reynolds
• Technician — Wrestling shows dominance over Appalachian State
• GoPack.com — Pickrell Named to Second Consecutive AVCA All-Region Team
• GoPack.com — Pack Returns to Reynolds Coliseum for Annual Heritage Game
• GoPack.com — #10 Wolfpack Hosts Hampton Wednesday Morning on Education Day
• GoPack.com — @PackWrestle Wins First Eight Bouts in 29-9 Win over Appalachian State
• GoPack.com — Henes Named ACC Cross Country Coach of the Year
Tweets of the day
Talked with one NFL scout about Jakobi during the season. Basic gist was if Jakobi is ready to play in the NFL, "he'll get drafted" but if he wants to move up, "he'll probably have to come back for another year" https://t.co/cfshvmhWsD— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) December 5, 2018
🐺 6— #10 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) December 5, 2018
🏴☠️ 5
Triple for @acekonig! Let's make it 42 straight games with a three. pic.twitter.com/MIUnhr9V5P
Tom Dundon is serious when he talks about getting outdoor hockey game for the Carolina Hurricanes. Alcohol sales were always an issue. This would resolve the issue. https://t.co/hrfzyupC1Y— Joe Ho Ho Hovies (@joeovies) December 5, 2018
Pick a number — not just any number. Learn how @PackAthletics greats, from David Thompson to @chasitymelvin, got their jersey numbers in the latest issue of NC State magazine. https://t.co/iAh6BrsLZw pic.twitter.com/HqX5WnmYXK— NC State Alumni (@NCStateAlumni) December 5, 2018
——
