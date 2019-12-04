News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-04 08:44:38 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 4

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commitments in action — Week 15

• The Wolfpacker — Podcast from Amedeo's: Football season reflections

• The Wolfpacker — Photo gallery: Recruits at the NC State-UNC game

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker top 10

• The Wolfpacker — NC State excited about rematch with Wisconsin, Brad Davison

• The Wolfpacker — Video: Wolfpack expecting slower tempo vs. Wisconsin

• The Wolfpacker — NC State football players honored on All-ACC teams

• The Wolfpacker — Podcast: The Chuck Amato Show, episode 15

• Greensboro News-Record — Kaleb Hunter, UNCG's No. 2 scorer and rebounder, out 3 to 6 weeks with injury

• GoPack.com — Pack Returns to PNC Arena to Host Wisconsin

• GoPack.com — Four from Wolfpack Football Honored by ACC

• GoPack.com — Van Williams Promoted to Associate Head Coach

• Technician — Wolfpack swimming to face top talent at US Open in Atlanta

• Technician — Pack Pros: Hines finds end zone, Wilson leads team into second seed in NFC

• Technician — Offense on its heels to close out season against UNC

• Technician — Women’s basketball faces Maryland in first test of the season

• Technician — Takeaways: Late-game struggles plague Wolfpack

• Technician — Poor third quarter performance leads to low defensive grades


Tweets of the day

Video of the day

——

• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}