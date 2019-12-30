News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-30 08:54:56 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 30

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Final day of action at John Wall Holiday Invitational

• The Wolfpacker — Quick hits from NC State's win over Appalachian State

• The Wolfpacker — Notebook: NC State takes advantage of size inside

• The Wolfpacker — D.J. Funderburk leads NC State past Appalachian State

• The Wolfpacker — Video reel: NC State 72, Appalachian State 60

• The Wolfpacker — Audio: Kevin Keatts' talks C.J. Bryce concussion, 'big' lineup

• The Wolfpacker — Final stats: NC State 72, Appalachian State 60

• Raleigh News & Observer — Disjointed schedule gives NC State plenty of time to think

• Raleigh News & Observer — DJ Funderburk helps NC State top Appalachian State

• Charlotte Observer — The All-Observer boys’ basketball All-Decade Team

• Greensboro News-Record — DJ Funderburk, Devon Daniels spark N.C. State win in C.J. Bryce's absence

• Greensboro News-Record — Three takeaways from App State's loss to N.C. State

• GoPack.com — 17 from @PackWrestle to Compete at Southern Scuffle

• GoPack.com — Pack Pulls Away in Second Half to Defeat Appalachian State, 72-60

• Technician — Top 19 NC State moments of 2019: 8-13

• Technician — By the numbers: Men’s basketball vs. App State

• Technician — Devon Daniels, Markell Johnson drop double-doubles to defeat Mountaineers

• Technician — Wolfpack shakes off rust, picks up win in ACC opener


{{ article.author_name }}