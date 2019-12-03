The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 3
• The Wolfpacker — Hot board: NC State Wolfpack football defensive coordinator search
• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pros: NFL Week 13
• The Wolfpacker — War Room extra: Thoughts on NC State football
• The Wolfpacker — NC State making a change at defensive coordinator
• The Wolfpacker — Monday morning quarterbacking: UNC 41, NC State 10
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State fired an assistant football coach, but Dave Doeren isn’t going anywhere
• Raleigh News & Observer — It’s official: Jake Bentley moving on from South Carolina
• Fayetteville Observer — Point guards come to front of matchup in Big Ten / ACC Challenge
• GoPack.com — Evans Earns Third Consecutive All-ACC Honor
• GoPack.com — Three Named To United Soccer Coaches All-Region Teams
• Technician — Early season women’s basketball takeaways
• Technician — UNC takeaways: underclassmen provide hope, rivalry renewed
• Technician — Men’s basketball takes on Wisconsin at home in Big Ten/ACC Challenge
• Technician — COMMENTARY: NC State football needs to stick with one offensive coordinator
• Technician — NC State fires defensive coordinator Dave Huxtable
There is still time to take advantage of this great deal (and you have options from multiple good deals) ... now's a good time to sign up with a lot likely happening over the next couple of weeks! https://t.co/kkRKQNEXEc— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) December 2, 2019
Blessed and honored to have received an offer from North Carolina State University!! #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/rUq5yK9gtt— Ger-Cari Caldwell (@GercariC5) December 3, 2019
Today's AP ranking after a tournament championship in Hawaii. #WeWin // #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/HxKjgj55k1— #13 NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) December 2, 2019
Just read this article on linked in. Awesome read, congrats on the marriage. pic.twitter.com/M8U3E3Ljkk— Bess (@wlfpkfan1120) December 3, 2019
