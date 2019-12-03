News More News
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 3

Jacey Zembal • TheWolfpacker
@TheWolfpacker
Editor

• The Wolfpacker — Hot board: NC State Wolfpack football defensive coordinator search

• The Wolfpacker — Pack Pros: NFL Week 13

• The Wolfpacker — War Room extra: Thoughts on NC State football

• The Wolfpacker — NC State making a change at defensive coordinator

• The Wolfpacker — Monday morning quarterbacking: UNC 41, NC State 10

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State fired an assistant football coach, but Dave Doeren isn’t going anywhere

• Raleigh News & Observer — It’s official: Jake Bentley moving on from South Carolina

• Fayetteville Observer — Point guards come to front of matchup in Big Ten / ACC Challenge

• GoPack.com — Evans Earns Third Consecutive All-ACC Honor

• GoPack.com — Three Named To United Soccer Coaches All-Region Teams

• Technician — Early season women’s basketball takeaways

• Technician — UNC takeaways: underclassmen provide hope, rivalry renewed

• Technician — Men’s basketball takes on Wisconsin at home in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

• Technician — COMMENTARY: NC State football needs to stick with one offensive coordinator

• Technician — NC State fires defensive coordinator Dave Huxtable


