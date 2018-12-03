The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 3
Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolfpacker.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in NC State apparel and gear!
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Photo gallery: Wolfpack closes regular season with easy win
• The Wolfpacker — NC State headed to the Gator Bowl vs. Texas A&M
• The Wolfpacker — Postgame reflections
• Raleigh News & Observer — Where NC State, Duke and Wake Forest are going bowling
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State to face Texas A&M for first time in Gator Bowl
• Fayetteville Observer — Four N.C. schools heading to bowl games
• Technician — Senior class exits Carter-Finley in fine fashion
• Technician —Wolfpack records eight podium finishes over the weekend
• Technician — Women’s Basketball remains undefeated with win over Old Dominion
• Technician — Wolfpack headed to Gator Bowl
• GoPack.com — NC STATE ACCEPTS BID TO PLAY IN 2018 TAXSLAYER GATOR BOWL
• GoPack.com — ONE WITH WOLFPACK FOOTBALL - SEASON 2, EPISODE 14
• GoPack.com — Unbeaten #13 Wolfpack Dominates Monarchs 85-56
• GoPack.com — HENES BREAKS OWN SCHOOL RECORD AT JDL EARLY BIRD DUALS
Tweets of the day
Scouts: JaySam’s not fast enough to play in the NFL— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) December 3, 2018
Watches JaySam outrun three defenders to the goal line.
Good call https://t.co/MSzk3Id7Vc
Official Visit this weekend 🍴🏈🐺💯💯 pic.twitter.com/FjWjuPRaCB— Joshua Harris (@H_Josh93) November 30, 2018
I’m lucky that I didn’t do this in the 4th quarter... #gopack ❤️ @NCSUCheer @PackFootball pic.twitter.com/mPc2BUUNR6— Lauren Chaverin (@lchavyy) December 3, 2018
NET rankings for ACC teams:— Ben Swain (@TheBenSwain) December 3, 2018
1 - UVA
4 - Duke
15 - State
18 - UNC
22 - Pitt
26 - Virginia Tech
34 - ND
38 - Louisville
40 - FSU
45 - Cuse
55 - Clemson
84 - Miami
91 - BC
94 - GT
233 - Wake
Video of the day
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook