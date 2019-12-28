The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 28
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Four future NC State players on display Saturday at John Wall Invite
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting Appalachian State
• The Wolfpacker — Four-star junior Dontrez Styles puts on show at John Wall Invite
• The Wolfpacker — John Wall Invitational: Five-star Josh Hall, more shine
• Fayetteville Observer — Best of the decade in local sports No. 4: Dennis Smith Jr.’s rise to national scene
• Greensboro News-Record — Smith earns shot at Greensboro Day in HAECO boys final
• GoPack.com — Wolfpack Comes in at No. 3 in 2020 EAGL Preseason Poll
• Technician — NC State men’s basketball ready for defensive showdown against Appalachian State
• Technician — Women’s basketball takes on Boston College in ACC opener
Tweets of the day
If you are a high school hoops junkie who is willing to do some traveling, be sure to put #TheJohnWall on your bucket list. Great talent, great venue and incredible support. Amazing how much of an impact environment can have on a day or two in the gym.— Eric Bossi (@ebosshoops) December 28, 2019
NCSU senior power forward signee Nick Farrar scored 35 points for Apex Friendship in narrow loss: pic.twitter.com/aw91wUPPke— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) December 28, 2019
no words. Raleigh, we love you! 🙌#TheJohnWall pic.twitter.com/5nuUlxopyh— Holiday Invitational (@JohnWallHoliday) December 27, 2019
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook