{{ timeAgo('2020-12-28 08:18:32 -0600') }} football Edit

The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 28

Matt Carter • TheWolfpacker
Editor
@TheWolfpacker

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, Dec. 28.



NC State Wolfpack basketball coach Kevin Keatts
Kevin Keatts and the Wolfpack are back at practice. (USA Today Sports)

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Matt’s weekly matters: Intriguing foundation building for future of Pack hoops

• The Wolfpacker — NC State Wolfpack basketball class of 2022 hot board

• The Wolfpacker — From the other sideline: Kentucky

• The Wolfpacker — By the numbers: NC State Wolfpack football production by class

• Raleigh News & Observer — ‘We weren’t done.’ Why opting out of a bowl game was not an option for NC State football.

• Raleigh News & Observer — From athletes to activists, the 10 most influential people in Triangle sports in 2020

Tweets Of The Day 

Video Of The Day

——

{{ article.author_name }}