The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 28
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Monday, Dec. 28.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Matt’s weekly matters: Intriguing foundation building for future of Pack hoops
• The Wolfpacker — NC State Wolfpack basketball class of 2022 hot board
• The Wolfpacker — From the other sideline: Kentucky
• The Wolfpacker — By the numbers: NC State Wolfpack football production by class
• Raleigh News & Observer — ‘We weren’t done.’ Why opting out of a bowl game was not an option for NC State football.
• Raleigh News & Observer — From athletes to activists, the 10 most influential people in Triangle sports in 2020
Tweets Of The Day
Weekend Work 💪 pic.twitter.com/2Daw4d70Hu— NC State Men's Bball (@PackMensBball) December 27, 2020
Almost Famous: NC St, UNC, Marquette, Indiana, Seton Hall SDSU, VT, UCLA, UCF, Ok St, Clemson, Lou, LSU, Fla, SMU— Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) December 28, 2020
How did each team in the ACC fare during the Early Signing Period? @rivalsfriedman hands out his grades and gives N.C. State a B for a class that includes QB Aaron McLaughlin.https://t.co/7nGrpcB20V pic.twitter.com/h8nmnpeCDD— Rivals (@Rivals) December 28, 2020
NC State’s 2021 schedule includes a game at Miami. https://t.co/XYq21MDYiB— The Wolfpacker (@TheWolfpacker) December 26, 2020
Don't cry because Coastal lost to Liberty. Smile because Liberty now has to contemplate that they would've had an undefeated season and a possible title claim if not for a loss to NC State— Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) December 27, 2020
Congrats to our new GMC Alum @BeltonAnthony on signing with @PackFootball last week! So well deserved! #GMC4Life @GMC_Football @GMCCoachBert @JuCoFootballACE @GilPound_URNews @GMCBulldogs @sportsguymarv pic.twitter.com/QGOaFTKmLf— Rob Manchester (@rmchester00) December 27, 2020
Markell Johnson, haftanın hareketlerine mesaj yolluyor! 😳@BJK_Basketbol— ING Basketbol Süper Ligi (@basketsuperligi) December 27, 2020
pic.twitter.com/uhV5Tmo1Xo
For the third consecutive day, here’s a highlight video of a NASTY NC State LB.— The Wolfpack Place (@WolfpackPlace) December 27, 2020
Today, it’s “Predator”, @JusSayNate.
Enjoy!#GoPack 🐺#HTT pic.twitter.com/7KTKyccu9Y
Video Of The Day
——
