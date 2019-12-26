The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 26
• The Wolfpacker — John Wall Holiday Invitational kicks off Thursday
• The Wolfpacker — Four-star running back Will Shipley junior year highlights
• Raleigh News & Observer — Everything basketball fans need to know for the 2020 John Wall Holiday Invitational
• Wilmington Star-News — John Wall Invitational a gift to hoops fans
Six teams have reached No. 1 this season. The most No. 1 teams in a season is seven in 1982-83: UNC, UVa, UCLA, Indiana, Houston, UNLV, and Memphis State. That season, NC State won the National Championship. This is the eighth season with six No. 1 teams. https://t.co/KjeZZTO3S2— Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) December 25, 2019
David Thompson at NC State:— Lyle Spencer (@LyleMSpencer) December 25, 2019
26.8 points, 8.1 reb, 86 games, one NCAA title.
Michael Jordan at No. Carolina:
17.7 points, 5 reb, 101 games, one NCAA title.
Nobody born after 1985 believes this, but Skywalker was a better college player than His Airness.
I like how he still scores the same way he did at NC State, which is like 80% runners + floaters— Ricky O'Donnell (@SBN_Ricky) December 24, 2019
Some serious potential @McDAAG, @Gatorade & @NaismithTrophy prospects @CFAClassic!— Paul Biancardi (@PaulBiancardi) December 24, 2019
Three days worth of evaluations! Tournament leaders below. #CFAClassic 🏀 https://t.co/ifYfmMyhwx
