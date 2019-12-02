News More News
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 2

• The Wolfpacker — Monday morning quarterbacking: UNC 41, NC State 10

• The Wolfpacker — The Wolfpacker podcast: Postgame reflections

• The Wolfpacker — Matthew McKay announces he is leaving NC State

• Raleigh News & Observer — After disappointing 2019, NC State will ‘look at it all’ this offseason

• Raleigh News & Observer — Quarterback Matt McKay to transfer from NC State

• Fayetteville Observer — ‘Great vibes’ surround N.C. State recruits Josh Hall, Shakeel Moore and Terquavion Smith

• GoPack.com — #12 Wolfpack Defeats Mean Green to Claim Rainbow Wahine Showdown Title

• Technician — Wolfpack drops North Texas, completes Hawaii tournament sweep


