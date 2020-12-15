 The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 15
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 15

Justin H. Williams • TheWolfpacker
Staff Writer
@JustinHWill

Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, Dec. 15.


Head coach Kevin Keatts said on his radio show Monday that the Pack is looking for an opponent to play either Wednesday or Thursday. (USA Today images)

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker —Kevin Keatts provides an update on the NC State basketball program

• The Wolfpacker — NC State linebacker Calvin Hart and quarterback Ty Evans in transfer portal

• The Wolfpacker — NC State adds transfer from Florida State safety Cyrus Fagan

• The Wolfpacker — Florida State transfer DL Cory Durden picks NC State

• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpacker Podcast: Season review and bowl talk with Joe Giglio

• The Wolfpacker — ACC selects James Phillips as next commissioner

• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State lands a pair of FSU transfers in Cyrus Fagan and Cory Durden

• Raleigh News & Observer — ACC picks Northwestern’s Jim Phillips as commissioner. Here are the challenges he’ll face.

• Raleigh News & Observer — In hiring Jim Phillips, the ACC broke with 70 years of tradition. It was time.

• Fayetteville Observer — NC State basketball’s ACC opener at Louisville postponed due to COVID-19

• Technician — NC State women’s basketball mounts 16-point fourth-quarter comeback, wins ACC opener

• GoPack.com — #4 Wolfpack uses fourth-quarter surge to defeat Boston College in ACC opener

{{ article.author_name }}