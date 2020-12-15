The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 15
Here are the various headlines and tweets for Tuesday, Dec. 15.
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker —Kevin Keatts provides an update on the NC State basketball program
• The Wolfpacker — NC State linebacker Calvin Hart and quarterback Ty Evans in transfer portal
• The Wolfpacker — NC State adds transfer from Florida State safety Cyrus Fagan
• The Wolfpacker — Florida State transfer DL Cory Durden picks NC State
• The Wolfpacker — Wolfpacker Podcast: Season review and bowl talk with Joe Giglio
• The Wolfpacker — ACC selects James Phillips as next commissioner
• Raleigh News & Observer — NC State lands a pair of FSU transfers in Cyrus Fagan and Cory Durden
• Raleigh News & Observer — ACC picks Northwestern’s Jim Phillips as commissioner. Here are the challenges he’ll face.
• Raleigh News & Observer — In hiring Jim Phillips, the ACC broke with 70 years of tradition. It was time.
• Fayetteville Observer — NC State basketball’s ACC opener at Louisville postponed due to COVID-19
• Technician — NC State women’s basketball mounts 16-point fourth-quarter comeback, wins ACC opener
• GoPack.com — #4 Wolfpack uses fourth-quarter surge to defeat Boston College in ACC opener
Tweets Of The Day
II Corinthians 4:8-10 pic.twitter.com/fx2u9bs9zz— Calvin Hart Jr (@Hart_cjEra) December 15, 2020
Signing Wednesday at noon! #WPN— Aaron McLaughlin (@11_apm) December 14, 2020
I will be signing Wednesday at 11:00am‼️‼️— Thornton Gentry (@GentryThornton) December 15, 2020
December 15, 2020
2018 LB Calvin Hart has entered the transfer portal after redshirting and then totaling 53 tackles, 8.5 TFL, 3 sacks and 2 FF over the last two seasons at #WPN @rivalsmike @RivalsWoody @TheWolfpacker https://t.co/gbl2DzDlRP— NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) December 15, 2020
Heard times never fumbled us only humbled us ❄️3️⃣ pic.twitter.com/XPUvSX9uDX— Cory Durden (@king_durden35) December 15, 2020
If you don't feed your wolves they gon' put you on the menu 🐺❤️. Let’s hunt ! pic.twitter.com/K2DvxYRFO4— 4 (@CyrusFagan) December 14, 2020
When @giglio_OG joined the @TheWolfpacker podcast this morning, I had to give him a warm welcome to the show.— Justin H. Williams (@JustinHWill) December 14, 2020
Subscribe to the pod and listen to us eat crow about our preseason predictions. We also talk bowl games, COY candidates and college hoops. ⬇️
🔗https://t.co/XBCzTR7vf6 pic.twitter.com/oV0pzjdue2
Video Of The Day
——
