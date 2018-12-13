Ticker
The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 13

Headlines

• The Wolfpacker — Offensive coordinator Eli Drinkwitz hired by Appalachian State

• The Wolfpacker — The legacy of Bradley Chubb is growing fast

• The Wolfpacker — Exclusive video: Rivals100 WR Porter Rooks to NC State ($)

• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commitment analysis: WR Porter Rooks ($)

• The Wolfpacker — Rivals100 WR Porter Rooks: 'I know NC State is home'

• The Wolfpacker — Garrett Bradbury joins exclusive club as consensus All-American

• The Wolfpacker — Scouting NC State football tight end commit Kam Walker

• The Wolfpacker — Video: NCSU commits Joshua Harris, Savion Jackson in 1-on-1 drills

• Raleigh News & Observer — Appalachian State hires NC State assistant Eli Drinkwitz as new football coach

• Greensboro News-Record — TV schedule set for NCHSAA football championships

• Winston-Salem Journal — App State set to hire N.C. State offensive coordinator Eliah Drinkwitz as head coach, source says

• GoPack.com — #PackMentality Pop-Ins Podcast: Ep. 33 - Previewing Nebraska Dual

• GoPack.com — King, Walking Featured On TDS Top 100 Final Player Rankings

• GoPack.com — Unbeaten #10 Wolfpack Hosts Maine Saturday Night

• GoPack.com — Amanda Rebol Excited for Senior Season

• GoPack.com — Meet the Pack: Juniors

{{ article.author_name }}