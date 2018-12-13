The Wolfpacker daily newsstand: Dec. 13
Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolfpacker.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in NC State apparel and gear!
Headlines
• The Wolfpacker — Offensive coordinator Eli Drinkwitz hired by Appalachian State
• The Wolfpacker — The legacy of Bradley Chubb is growing fast
• The Wolfpacker — Exclusive video: Rivals100 WR Porter Rooks to NC State ($)
• The Wolfpacker — NC State football commitment analysis: WR Porter Rooks ($)
• The Wolfpacker — Rivals100 WR Porter Rooks: 'I know NC State is home'
• The Wolfpacker — Garrett Bradbury joins exclusive club as consensus All-American
• The Wolfpacker — Scouting NC State football tight end commit Kam Walker
• The Wolfpacker — Video: NCSU commits Joshua Harris, Savion Jackson in 1-on-1 drills
• Raleigh News & Observer — Appalachian State hires NC State assistant Eli Drinkwitz as new football coach
• Greensboro News-Record — TV schedule set for NCHSAA football championships
• Winston-Salem Journal — App State set to hire N.C. State offensive coordinator Eliah Drinkwitz as head coach, source says
• GoPack.com — #PackMentality Pop-Ins Podcast: Ep. 33 - Previewing Nebraska Dual
• GoPack.com — King, Walking Featured On TDS Top 100 Final Player Rankings
• GoPack.com — Unbeaten #10 Wolfpack Hosts Maine Saturday Night
• GoPack.com — Amanda Rebol Excited for Senior Season
Tweets of the day
Clarify/update: Like most of DD's staff, Drink got a raise before the 2018 season. His total compensation was $600,000 for this season. The original deal was $450,000 per year— Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) December 13, 2018
Congrats to @CoachDrinkwitz!#1Pack1Goal 🐺🐺🏈 https://t.co/gfYRFRx9TF— NC State Football (@PackFootball) December 13, 2018
Welcome to the App State family, @CoachDrinkwitz!— App State Football (@AppState_FB) December 13, 2018
RELEASE: https://t.co/80Ndct6lQq pic.twitter.com/C6mXiYlzMT
Battle in Reynolds Sunday afternoon!— NC State Wrestling 🤼♂️ (@PackWrestle) December 13, 2018
#7 @PackWrestle hosts #11 Nebraska at 1 PM.
Buy 🎟: https://t.co/sXIkBk0CI5 pic.twitter.com/u7ajkP65us
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook